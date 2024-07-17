The best laptop deals available today for Amazon Prime Day 2024

The Razer Blade 15 with an Intel Core i7-13800H processor, 16GB of RAM, a 1TB SSD and an NVIDIA GeForce RTX 4070 GPU is on sale for $1,600. That’s the lowest price we’ve seen for this config and $100 less than its street price over the past couple of months. This model includes a 15.6-inch, 16:9 display with 1440p resolution and a 240Hz refresh rate.

The Blade 15 is the “premium” recommendation in our gaming laptop buying guide. It’s more than a year old at this point, and even with this discount, it’s not as good of a value as our overall top pick (the ASUS ROG Zephyrus G14, which isn’t a part of Amazon’s sale). Instead, you’d get a Blade for its design, which is marked by clean lines and a sturdy, all-black aluminum finish. (It is a fingerprint magnet, though.)

This config is powerful enough to play modern AAA games in 1080p or 1440p beyond that — again, the latter may require you to tune down settings in certain games to see very high frame rates — and it comes with a healthy array of ports. You can also upgrade its storage and memory. It can get hot, and its battery life isn’t great, but it’s at least a little more appealing at this price if you want a 15-inch gaming machine and are particular about your notebook’s look and feel.

Several other Razer Blade models are on sale as well, though they aren't cheap. A version of the 2024 Blade 14 with a Ryzen 9 8945HS chip and 32GB of RAM is $200 off, for instance, but that only brings it down to $2,500. The latest iteration of the Blade 16 is "down" to $2,599, while the 18-inch Blade 18 still costs a whopping $2,800 after a Prime Day discount.