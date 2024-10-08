The best October Prime Day Kindle deals are up to 48 percent off on Amazon right now

Engadget has been testing and reviewing consumer tech since 2004. Our stories may include affiliate links; if you buy something through a link, we may earn a commission. Read more about how we evaluate products .

Amazon’s second Prime Day of the year is here and some of the best Prime Day deals are on Kindle ereaders. In our buying guide for ereaders, we acknowledge the fact that Amazon is the dominant force in this universe. The base model Kindle is our pick for the most cost-effective ereader you can buy. And the Kindle Paperwhite signature prompted one of our editors to declare it the best ereader (period).

Kindles don’t go on sale nearly as often as the other devices Amazon makes, but we’re seeing a number of Prime Day Kindle deals right now. While there will likely be a brand new Kindle out there soon, this is still a good time to get a discount on a solid ebook reader.

October Prime Day 2024 Kindle deals

Amazon Kindles dominate the ereader market, and right now there are four models to choose from. Of course, a new Kindle is likely on the horizon — rumors suggest as much and the last entry in the lineup came over two years ago. But since ereaders aren't as tech-heavy as a tablet, the generational bump may not make as much difference. What you buy today should still serve its basic function —displaying crisp text — for years to come. Here are the best Prime Day Kindle deals.

Amazon Kindle for $80 ($20 off) : The base-model ereader is our pick for the best budget ereader you can buy. It’s got a clear, 300-ppi screen, long battery life and a display that’s easy to customize to your reading preferences.

Amazon Kindle Paperwhite for $125 ($25 off) : The Paperwhite is an upgraded Kindle, adding a larger display, an adjustable warm light and a waterproof build. The flush-front screen makes page turns easier and a faster processor makes that action speedier, too.

Amazon Kindle Scribe for $256 ($84 off): You can write as well as read with this tablet. It has a large 10.2-inch display, auto-adjusting warm front light and an auto-rotating display. It comes with the Basic pen so you can use the notebook feature that even converts handwriting to text.

October Prime Day 2024 Kindle Kids deals

Kindles geared towards kids are basically the same thing as their “adult” counterparts, but these come with a cover, extended warranty and a free trial of Amazon Kids+ that lets youngsters access kid-friendly audiobooks, stories and more. Plus they don’t have ads on the lock screen (Amazon makes you pay $20 for that concession on the standard devices).

Amazon Kindle Paperwhite Kids for $115 ($55 off): The kids edition of the upgraded Paperwhite ereader has a flush-front design, waterproof build and warm front lights for late-night reading. It comes with a cover, a two-year warranty and a year of the kids subscription.

Follow @EngadgetDeals on Twitter for the latest tech deals and buying advice, and stay tuned to Engadget.com for all of the best tech deals coming out of October Prime Day 2024.