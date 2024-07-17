The best Prime Day deals on bluetooth speakers we've tested and reviewed in 2024

Engadget has been testing and reviewing consumer tech since 2004. Our stories may include affiliate links; if you buy something through a link, we may earn a commission. Read more about how we evaluate products .

We now face the second (and last) day of Amazon’s Prime Day sale. It's still a good time to buy a new speaker as all of the deals we've highlighted are still live. Sure, we all carry around tiny sound emitters in our pocket, but a smartphone can't beat the output of a portable Bluetooth speaker . (Or a bookshelf speaker for that matter, but that’s a more personal and in-depth purchase beyond the scope of this roundup). So if you're ready to snag a new speaker that can bring the noise to your living room or back yard, check out the best Prime Day speaker deals we could below. Some of the smart speakers , soundbars and Bluetooth speakers we’ve tested and recommend are even hitting all-time lows.



As with all Engadget tech deals coverage, we only highlight discounts on gear we've tested or have otherwise used and know to be worthy of your money. We cross-checked our guides and reviews with the Prime Day deals Amazon has put forth to come up with what you see here. And we'll update these deals roundups until Amazon's Prime Day sale has officially ended.

The best Prime Day Sonos deals

Sonos Sonos Roam 2 $143 $179 Save $36 The Sonos Roam 2 is on sale for the first time thanks to Prime Day. It is listed at $179, but is down to $143 right now. This second Roam speaker fixes some of the issues that plagued the first generation, like giving it a separate button for power and allowing you to connect to Bluetooth without first going through the Wi-Fi setup. It has the same internals as the first iteration, which impressed us with its great audio quality — the highs and mids are clear, and it puts out “more of a bass thump than seems plausible” from such a small speaker. $143 at Amazon

The best Prime Day Echo deals

Amazon Amazon Echo Spot $45 $80 Save $35 The redesigned Echo Spot came out just before Prime Day, and was immediately awarded a 44 percent discount. It’s now $45 instead of the $80 MSRP and if history is any indicator, we expect the price on most Amazon devices to return to normal once the sale is done. The Spot originally came out in 2017 but was discontinued. This new version is half screen/half speaker, allowing for louder audio with a display that can show you the time and weather as well as the title of the song that’s playing. $45 at Amazon

Amazon Amazon Echo (4th Gen) $55 $100 Save $45 It’s no surprise that most, if not all, of Amazon’s own devices are on sale. That includes the latest generation of the Amazon Echo, which is now $55 instead of $100. The sale puts it about $5 more than the all-time low. This is our favorite smart speaker under $100 because it’s louder than its competition (Apple’s HomePod and Google’s Nest Audio) and has a bigger bass thump. Plus it lets you access Alexa which can tell you the news and weather forecast, remind you about your to-dos and control your smart home devices just by talking. $55 at Amazon

Amazon Amazon Echo Pop $18 $40 Save $22 The Echo Pop is the smallest speaker into which Amazon has stuffed Alexa’s assistance. And for Prime Day, the chopped-in-half sphere will cost you $18 instead of the full $40. That’s the same low price that we’ve seen during Black Friday and other past sales. The smaller size is ideal for smaller spaces like dorm rooms, bathrooms and tiny kitchens where it can play bossa nova as you cook and tell you how many tablespoons are in a cup. $18 at Amazon

The best Prime Day JBL speaker deals

Photo by Jon Turi / Engadget JBL Flip 6 $90 $130 Save $40 After reading Engadget’s rather in-depth guide to Bluetooth speakers, I settled on the JBL Flip 6 and have been very satisfied by the auido quality and battery life. It also works just about anywhere, thanks to its ability to sound good while sitting on its end or lying horizontally. Connecting via Bluetooth is nearly idiot-proof and the range is impressive. Now that it’s $40 off the list price and down to $90, I’m tempted to snag another one (especially since you can sync up two speakers for stereo sound). $90 at Amazon

The best Prime Day Anker speaker deals

Photo by Jon Turi / Engadget Soundcore Motion 300 $60 $80 Save $20 The Anker Soundcore Motion 300 is on sale for a new all-time low for Prime Day. Listed at $80, it’s now just $60. This is another recommendation in our guide to Bluetooth speakers because we liked the combination of great sound, affordable price and pint-sized dimensions. The Anker Soundcore app lets you easily customize the EQ settings and the IPX7 rating means it can handle a dunk in water. $60 at Amazon

Photo by Jon Turi / Engadget Anker Soundcore Motion+ $70 $100 Save $30 The slightly larger Soundcore Motion+ made our list thanks to its solid, weather-resistant build and good sound. It weighs over two pounds, so it’s not the most portable speaker out there, but the audio quality makes up for the heft. There’s even a 3.5mm aux input for wired connections. The Motion+ will go for up to 12 hours on a charge and right now you can get one for $70 or 30 percent off. That matches its all-time low price. $70 at Amazon

The best Prime Day Bose speaker deals

Photo by Jon Turi / Engadget Bose SoundLink Flex $99 $149 Save $50 The clutch-shaped Bose SoundLink Flex has hit a new low price of $99 for Prime Day. That’s $50 off the list price and beats the previous low by $20. Just note that the full discount only applies to the blue and lilac colorways. If you want it in black you’ll pay $129 instead. This made the cut in our guide to Bluetooth speakers because it delivers impressive bass for its size and has a premium look. $99 at Amazon

Photo by Jon Turi / Engadget Bose Portable Smart Speaker $319 $399 Save $80 The Bose Portable Smart Speaker is selling for $319 or about $20 more than the all-time low price we saw a couple years ago. For reference, the list price is $399. This is a good option if you want an in-home smart speaker with high-quality sound that can occasionally go on an outing. The IPX4 water resistance isn’t terribly robust and the 2.3-pound weight means it's not the most lightweight to carry around. But if you need a speaker that provides the help Alexa and/or the Google Assistant while doing justice to your music, we think this is a good bet. $319 at Amazon

The best Prime Day speaker deals

Ultimate Ears Ultimate Ears WONDERBOOM 4 $80 $100 Save $20 The new edition of UE’s barrel-shaped speaker, the Wonderboom 4, is seeing its first discount ever for Prime Day. Right now it’s down to $80 which is a $29 discount off the list price of $100. We haven’t had the chance to review this one ourselves just yet, but judging from how much we liked its predecessor, there’s a good chance the powerful audio will impress. It’s also waterproof and the battery life is now two hours longer at 14 hours. $80 at Amazon Explore More Buying Options $80 at Target

Photo by Jon Turi / Engadget UE Wonderboom 3 $57 $100 Save $43 At the small end of the Ultimate Ears size spectrum is the Wonderboom 3. We put this one on our best Bluetooth speaker list because it's tiny yet powerful, delivering the biggest sound of the speakers we tested in its size range. It has a cute barrel shape, goes for up to 14 hours on a charge and not only has an IP67 waterproof rating, it also floats. Right now a few different colorways are $57, a 40 percent discount off the $100 MSRP that matches its all-time low. $57 at Amazon

Photo by Jon Turi / Engadget Marshall Emberton II $120 $170 Save $50 The Marshall Emberton II is on sale for $120, which is a $50 discount and a price we’ve seen fairly often this past year. This newer version of the clutchable Emberton delivers the brand’s signature sound, which focuses more on balanced output than raw power. The battery can last up to 30 hours on a charge, has a water-rating that can handle a short submersion in water and it supports Stack Mode to pair up two Marshall speakers. $120 at Amazon

Photo by Jon Turi / Engadget Tribit StormBox Micro 2 $43 $80 Save $37 The Tribit Stormbox Micro 2 is one of the top picks in our guide to the best Bluetooth speakers because it’s loud for its size and has decent sound quality. Plus the integrated strap makes it easy to take the one-pound music box anywhere. Thanks to Prime Day, it’s going for just $42, down from $80 after a 40 percent discount and a $5 clickable coupon. That's a new all-time low, beating its Black Friday price. In our book, less than $50 for a decent music box is a pretty great deal. $43 at Amazon

SAMSUNG Samsung HW-Q990D $1,498 $1,998 Save $500 Samsung’s Q990D soundbar set is the latest addition to our soundbar guide and it earned an impressive 89 in our review earlier this year. It’s not a cheap home theater addition, usually going for $1,998, but Prime Day has dropped the price to $1,498. We like the immersive sound and the fact that it comes with a complete surround sound setup in the box — pairing the soundbar with a large subwoofer and robust rear speakers. Plus the latest edition now supports HDMI 2.1 which delivers 4K passthrough at 120 frames per second, important if you want to connect your PlayStation 5 or Xbox Series X directly to the soundbar. $1,498 at Amazon

Sony Sony HT-A7000 500W Sound Bar $998 $1,400 Save $402 Another soundbar from our guide , the Sony HT-A7000 7 , is down to $TK for the sale. While it’s listed at $1,400, it’s been selling for $998 for most of the past few months. This is our runner-up pick for a premium soundbar. We like the immersive sound thanks to Dolby Atmos and Sony’s own 360 Sound Mapping. It has two HDMI eARC inputs that support HDMI 2.1 which means you can hook up multiple streaming boxes or gaming consoles. It also works with AirPlay 2. $998 at Amazon

