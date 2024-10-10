Engadget has been testing and reviewing consumer tech since 2004. Our stories may include affiliate links; if you buy something through a link, we may earn a commission. Read more about how we evaluate products.
The best Prime Day deals you can still get after the October Big Deal Days sale: Apple, Sony, Anker and more
October Prime Day deals still available include some of our favorite tech this year.
October Prime Day has come and gone but, as to be expected, there are still a few deals floating around on the internet. This year’s fall Prime Day brought a slew of deals across all categories, including tech, and some of those deals haven’t expired just yet. There’s a chance we see some of these sale prices return in a month when Black Friday comes around, but if you’re keen on getting some of your holiday shopping done now, you still have a bit more time. Here are the best Prime Day deals you can still get today.
Best Prime Day Apple deals
Apple deals can be hit or miss during Amazon Prime Day, but we saw a number of good ones this time and many of them are still available. Whether you've been on the hunt for a new Apple device for yourself or you know you want to pick one up as a gift, you can save a bit of cash if you do so now.
Apple AirPods Pro for $169 ($80 off): Apple's most powerful wireless earbuds have excellent ANC, a good sound profile and decent battery life, and thanks to a software update, they just got new features like voice isolation and Siri interactions (hearing aid features are coming soon).
Apple AirPods Max for $395 ($154 off): These expensive cans are a much better buy when on sale, and they boast excellent sound quality, good ANC, a luxe design and a solid battery life. They're available in Lightning or USB-C.
Apple Watch SE (2nd gen, GPS) for $170 ($79 off): The entry-level Apple Watch remains a fine choice for first-time smartwatch buyers, so long as you can live without the larger always-on display and more advanced health features of the pricier Series 10. This is another one of the lowest prices we’ve tracked for the 40mm model; the larger 44mm variant is similarly discounted at $200.
Apple 10th-gen iPad for $299 ($50 off): The new, baseline iPad updates a familiar device with a fresh design, improved performance, USB-C charging and a better battery life.
Apple 9th-gen iPad for $199 ($130 off): This model is on its way out, but $200 for an iPad is a solid sale price. This slab has a 10.2-inch display, an A13 Bionic chip and 64GB of storage — plus the antiquated physical Home button.
Apple 13-inch MacBook Air M2 for $749 ($250 off): Despite having a slightly older chipset, the M2 MacBook Air remains a great budget option for most anyone, save those who regularly push their daily driver to the limit with activities like video editing.
Apple 13-inch MacBook Air M3 for $849 ($250 off): This is our top pick for the best MacBook you can buy right now thanks to its excellent performance, thin-and-light design, bright screen and comfortable keyboard and trackpad.
Best Prime Day Anker deals
One can never have too many charging accessories, be they cables, wireless charging pads or power banks. Anker makes some of our favorites across all those categories, and you'll find deep discounts on Anker gear even now after Prime Day has ended.
Anker MagGo 10K power bank for $60 ($30 off): This is our current favorite power bank for iPhones in our guide to the best power banks thanks to its Qi2 fast charging, LED display that shows battery percentage and sturdy, built-in kickstand.
Anker MagGo 3-in-1 foldable charging station for $82 ($28 off): This compact charging station doubles as a power bank for iPhones and can charge up an iPhone, Apple Watch and a pair of AirPods all at the same time.
Anker MagGo 3-in-1 charging stand for $72 ($28 off): This stand supports an iPhone, Apple Watch and AirPods simultaneously, and it comes with a 40W wall charger and a USB-C to C cable which which to connect all the necessary pieces together.
Anker Prime Power Bank 240W with 100W charging base for $160 ($75 off): This is the top premium pick in our best power banks guide thanks to its high capacity, sleek design, informative built-in display and the charging base that makes it convenient to store and easy to charge up.
Anker Eufy Boost 11S Max robot vacuum cleaner for $130 ($120 off): This is one of the best budget robot vacuums available now thanks to its good suction power, long battery life and slim design that lets it get underneath more furniture than other, taller machines.
Best Prime Day Lego deals
A number of Lego sets are still on sale post October Prime Day. Some of our favorites come from the Star Wars, Super Mario and Harry Potter lineups, and you'll find savings up to 41 percent on those.
Lego Super Mario Piranha Plant 71426 for $48 (20 percent off)
Lego Star Wars: A New Hope Boarding The Tantive IV Fantasy Toy 75387 for $44 (20 percent off)
Lego Harry Potter Hogwarts Castle and Grounds 76419 for $136 (20 percent off)
Lego Classic Medium Creative Brick Box 10696 for $19 (46 percent off)
Best Prime Day deals on tech
Yes, Black Friday is right around the corner, but it would be unwise to sleep on these Prime Day tech deals that you can still get today. We're seeing steep discounts on headphones, TVs, streaming devices, gaming gear and more, making it a good time to pick up something for yourself or cross a few items off your holiday shopping list early.
Dyson V15 Detect Plus cordless vacuum cleaner for $570 ($180 off): This version of our top pick in our best cordless vacuum cleaner guide has superior suction power and can handle pet hair without breaking a sweat, plus it has 60 minutes of run time and comes with a number of cleaner-head accessories.
Dyson Airwrap for $500 ($100 off): Dyson's immensely popular hair styling tool uses the Coanda effect to help create waves and curls without excess heat.
Samsung The Frame smart TV for $978 ($668 off): This is a return to the July Prime Day price for this bundle that includes Samsung’s iconic art TV and a white bezel.
LG 55-inch C4 evo OLED smart TV for $1,297 ($700 off): LG's midrange OLED sets, the C4 family includes upgraded Alpha 9 Gen 7 chip, improved brightness and a 144Hz max refresh rate. Most sizes are discounted at the moment.
Shark AI Ultra robot vacuum cleaner for $280 ($139 off): Shark’s robo-vac can clean both carpet and hard floors well and maps your home while it cleans so you can more easily send it to specific rooms and areas when you want. Its self-emptying base can also hold up to 60 days worth of debris.
Dyson V15 Detect Plus cordless vacuum cleaner for $570 ($180 off): This version of our top pick in our best cordless vacuum cleaner guide has superior suction power and can handle pet hair without breaking a sweat, plus it has 60 minutes of run time and comes with a number of cleaner-head accessories.
SanDisk microSDXC Card for Nintendo Switch (128GB, 2-pack) for $28 ($12 off): SanDisk’s Switch-branded microSD card isn’t the fastest we’ve used, but it’s perfectly suitable for most use cases, and this is a solid value for a two-pack.
SanDisk Ultra microSD card (1.5TB) for $89 ($61 off): If you don’t care about performance so much and just want a big chunk of space for as little cash as possible, this deal should work. You’ll have to deal with slower transfer speeds, but the discount takes roughly $20 off this 1.5TB card’s typical going rate in recent months.
Crucial X9 Pro portable SSD (1TB) for $85 ($10 off): The X9 Pro is the top pick in our guide to the best portable SSDs, combining dependable performance with a rugged compact design. We've seen this 1TB model go for much less in previously sales, but it's sat in the $90 to $100 range for almost all of the past year. This discount marks the lowest price we've seen since January.
Sony WH-1000XM5 headphones for $298 ($101 off): Our top picks for the best wireless headphones have never been cheaper, and they offer excellent sound quality, ANC, multi-device connectivity and a 30-hour battery life.
Bose QuietComfort headphones for $199 ($150 off): These are some of our favorite noise-canceling headphones and most of the colorways are on sale right now.
Bose QuietComfort Ultra headphones for $329 ($100 off): These headphones offer class-leading noise cancellation and they’re a much better buy then normal at this sale price.
Anker Soundcore Space A40 wireless earbuds for $45 ($35 off): This is a new record-low price for our favorite budget wireless earbuds, which offer solid ANC, a good sound profile, multi-device connectivity, wireless charging and a comfortable fit.
Jabra Elite 4 Active for $70 ($50 off): These are some of our favorite headphones for running thanks to their comfortable, IP57-rated design, good sound quality and ANC, multipoint connectivity and solid battery life.
Sonos Era 100 for $199 ($50 off): This is one of our favorite smart speakers thanks to its excellent sound quality, Trueplay tuning and Bluetooth support. Plus, if you have two of them, you can pair them for a stellar stereo sound experience.
Marshall Emberton II speaker for $100 ($70 off): One of our favorite Bluetooth speakers, this model has an attractive, retro design, a pleasant, balanced sound profile and up to 30 hours of battery life.
Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra for $920 ($380 off): The entirety of the Galaxy S24 lineup has dropped in price for this sale event; the Galaxy S24+ has been discounted to $750, while the Galaxy S24 is just $600.
Google Pixel 8a for $379 ($121 off): Our top pick for the best midrange smartphone impresses with a 120Hz display, excellent cameras and a strong battery life.
Roku Streaming Stick 4K for $34 ($16 off): One of our top picks for the best streaming devices, this Roku dongle supports 4K, HDR10+ and Dolby Vision content and provides access to a lot of free content thanks to Roku's operating system.
Roku Ultra (2024) for $79 ($21 off): The brand new Ultra is 30 percent faster than the previous model, and it supports Dolby Atmos, Dolby Vision and Wi-Fi 6.
Elgato Stream Deck+ for $170 ($30 off): This upgraded version of the popular streaming controller includes eight programmable buttons, four dials and a touch strip, all of which work together to let you build the ultimate controller for your gaming or productivity setup.
Ninja DualZone air fryer for $168 ($32 off): This 8-quart model of one of our favorite air fryers can cook two totally different foods at the same time, and you can set it up for both foods to be done cooking at the same time. The larger, 10-quart model is $50 off and down to $200.
Cosori 9-in-1 air fryer for $85.49 ($33.51 off): This newer air fryer from Cosori has nine preset cooking modes and a six-quart capacity that makes it just the right size to cook a good amount of food without taking up too much space on most countertops.
Ooni Volt 12 electric pizza oven for $719 ($180 off): Ooni's electric pizza oven can be used indoors and it has handy, front-mounted controls that let you easily adjust the top and bottom cooking elements.
Follow @EngadgetDeals on Twitter for the latest tech deals and buying advice, and stay tuned to Engadget.com for all of the best tech deals coming out of October Prime Day 2024.