The best Prime Day Kindle deals take up to 25 percent off the Scribe and Paperwhite models

Not all of Amazon's ereaders are on sale right now, but these are the best Prime Day Kindle sales we could find.

As we hit day two of Amazon’s fall Prime Day just two Kindle ereaders remain on sale. The standard Kindle, the Paperwhite Signature and both Kindle Kids models are currently out of stock (not to mention the Oasis which has been absent from the site for many months now). Our best guess is Amazon is making space on its virtual shelves for a new Kindle device or two, but we haven't learned anything solid on that front.

In our buying guide for ereaders, we acknowledge that Amazon is the dominant force in the ereader market. The Kindle library is the largest ebook repository thanks to Kindle originals and exclusives. And, unlike a tablet or a smart phone, ereaders are really designed to do just a couple things well — mainly display text and play audiobooks. Both the remaining Kindle models should continue to perform that function for years to come. So if you want a tried-and-true Kindle and don't want to wait for the new models to drop, here are the Kindle Prime day deals (all two of them).

October Prime Day 2024 Kindle deals

Nathan Ingraham / Engadget

Amazon Kindles dominate the ereader market, and right now there are just two models to choose from. Of course, a new Kindle is likely on the horizon — rumors suggest as much and the last entry in the lineup came over two years ago. But since ereaders aren't as tech-heavy as a tablet, the generational bump may not make as much difference.

Amazon Kindle Paperwhite for $125 ($25 off) : The Paperwhite is an upgraded Kindle, adding a larger display, an adjustable warm light and a waterproof build. The flush-front screen makes page turns easier and a faster processor makes that action speedier, too.

Amazon Kindle Scribe for $255 ($85 off): You can write as well as read with this tablet. It has a large 10.2-inch display, auto-adjusting warm front light and an auto-rotating display. It comes with the Basic pen so you can use the notebook feature that even converts handwriting to text.

Expired Prime Day deals

Amazon Kindle for $80 ($20 off) : The base-model ereader is our pick for the best budget ereader you can buy. It’s got a clear, 300-ppi screen, long battery life and a display that’s easy to customize to your reading preferences.

October Prime Day 2024 Kindle Kids deals

Kindles geared towards kids are basically the same thing as their “adult” counterparts, but these come with a cover, extended warranty and a free trial of Amazon Kids+ that lets youngsters access kid-friendly audiobooks, stories and more. Plus they don’t have ads on the lock screen (Amazon makes you pay $20 for that concession on the standard devices).

Amazon Kindle Paperwhite Kids for $115 ($55 off) : The kids edition of the upgraded Paperwhite ereader has a flush-front design, waterproof build and warm front lights for late-night reading. It comes with a cover, a two-year warranty and a year of the kids subscription.

