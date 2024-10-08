Engadget has been testing and reviewing consumer tech since 2004. Our stories may include affiliate links; if you buy something through a link, we may earn a commission. Read more about how we evaluate products.
The best Prime Day kitchen deals on tech, gadgets, accessories and more for 2024
Smarten up your kitchen with Amazon’s Big Deal days discounts from brands like Anova, Instant, Breville and Ooni.
Like in July, Amazon’s fall Prime Day sale is a good opportunity for Prime Members to save on products from every department — but this list is all about deals on kitchen tech. We have quite a few food-enthusiasts on staff here, and most of us have tried out our fair share of cooking gadgets — from the low tech to the super smart. Currently, lots of the kitchen accessories we recommend are on sale.
The sale prices aren’t necessarily as low as Amazon’s summer sale and Black Friday will soon bring another round of (potentially steeper) discounts, but these October Prime Day kitchen deals on Instant Pot, Breville, Anova and Ninja are still good deals nonetheless.
The best October Prime Day deals on air fryers and Instant Pots
Of all the kitchen gadgets in my home, my favorite is my Instant Pot air fryer. Food I would otherwise microwave comes out crisp and far tastier in not much more time. In second place for cooking MVP has to be the classic Instant Pot, which I rely on to keep me in beans and curry. I picked up both after reading our buyer's guides (to air fryers and kitchen tech, respectively) — but I foolishly paid full price. Reader, don’t make my mistake.
Cosori 9-in-1 air frier for $85 ($35 off): This newer air fry from Cosori has nine preset cooking modes and a six-quart capacity that makes it just the right size to cook a good amount of food without taking up too much space on most countertops.
Ninja DZ401 Foodi 10-quart air fryer for $200 ($30 off): Our recommendation for a good dual-zone air fryer is best for larger kitchens and big meals. It went as low as $150 for Black Friday last year, and may hit that price again this year, but if you don’t want to wait, the Foodi won’t disappoint.
Instant Vortex Plus 6QT Air Fryer for $100 ($70 off): This was the top recommendation in our guide for a long time — and the model I bought for myself. After a year, it still preheats quickly and keeps cooking odors to a minimum. I particularly like how easy it is to clean.
Instant Pot Pro 10-in-1 pressure cooker for $100 ($70 off): These ubiquitous and highly versatile cookers can make just about anything you can dream up — from rice and beans to yogurt. This is the pro version of the Pot we recommend in our buyer's guide to kitchen tech.
The best October Prime Day deals on sous vide machines
As Engadget’s Avery Ellis found out recently, sous vide machines can do far more than just cook a steak. To use her words, they are “Millennial crockpots,” whipping up low-effort meals as needed — and fancier fare when called for.
Anova Culinary Sous Vide Precision Cooker Nano for $105 ($45 off): This is the machine that grabbed our editor’s attention once she saw how highly versatile it is. It’s a smaller and less expensive version of the top pick in our buyer’s guide.
Anova Culinary Sous Vide 3.0 for $120 ($80 off): This is the best overall sous vide in our buyer’s guide and this price beats the one from July. We like the easy digital controls and the high flow rate that maintains water temperature better. Also the companion app is stuffed with recipes.
Breville Joule Turbo Sous Vide Machine for $200 ($50 off): The premium pick in our guide has a powerful 1,100-watt heater that cuts down on cooking times and uses your phone as the controller (just don’t get it if you’re hoping for on-device buttons).
The best October Prime Day deals on blenders and juicers
For soups, sauces, soothies and more, there’s not really a substitute for a good blender. Prime Day is a fine opportunity to upgrade an aging model — or snag one for a home cook you know that could use the extra muscle. A juicer can make it easier (or at least tastier) to get your vitamins. And the one we recommend isn’t a pain to clean.
Hamilton Beach 4-in-1 electric immersion hand blender for $26 ($13 off): The motor on our favorite budget immersion blender is rather powerful for its price — there’s a reason it’s been a favorite of price-conscious cooks for over a decade.
Breville Juice Fountain Plus for $112 ($68 off): This is the best price of the year on the juicer that impressed us with its extraction abilities. It’s relatively easy to clean if you do it right away and the motor inside is remarkably powerful, though it takes up space.
KitchenAid Artisan 5-quart stand mixer for $320 ($160 off): This is the gold standard of mixers, beloved by home bakers for years and recommended in our kitchen tech guide. With its ton of available attachments, it’s no unitasker.
The best October Prime Day deals on kitchen tech
Here you’ll find all the harder-to-categorize gadgets that make home cooking simpler and more enjoyable. These are the smaller and more specialized devices we’ve tested that have proven their mettle in our own kitchens, or in the case of the pizza oven, the backyard.
Ooni Karu 16 outdoor pizza oven for $519 ($280 off): Ooni makes our favorite multi-fuel outdoor pizza oven out of all the oven’s we’ve tested. With its large capacity and built-in thermometer, it can handle full size pizzas — and even cast iron cookware — using wood, charcoal or propane fuel.
Ninja Creami ice cream maker for $160 ($40 off): This is close to the all-time low for the machine that earned a high score of 90 in our review. In short, it “makes your frozen dreams come true.”
Cosori Electric Gooseneck Kettle for $56 ($14 off): This matches July’s Prime Day price and a decent price on a kettle that earned a spot on one of our editors’ tiny countertop. It has different built-in temperature settings for different types of drinks and an elegant gooseneck pour.
Chemex Pour-Over Glass Coffeemaker for $38 ($10 off): We recommend this coffee companion in our small gadget guide because it takes up less space than a drip machine while producing considerably better coffee.
