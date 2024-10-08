The best Prime Day kitchen deals on tech, gadgets, accessories and more for 2024

Engadget has been testing and reviewing consumer tech since 2004. Our stories may include affiliate links; if you buy something through a link, we may earn a commission. Read more about how we evaluate products .

Like in July, Amazon’s fall Prime Day sale is a good opportunity for Prime Members to save on products from every department — but this list is all about deals on kitchen tech. We have quite a few food-enthusiasts on staff here, and most of us have tried out our fair share of cooking gadgets — from the low tech to the super smart. Currently, lots of the kitchen accessories we recommend are on sale.

The sale prices aren’t necessarily as low as Amazon’s summer sale and Black Friday will soon bring another round of (potentially steeper) discounts, but these October Prime Day kitchen deals on Instant Pot, Breville, Anova and Ninja are still good deals nonetheless.

The best October Prime Day deals on air fryers and Instant Pots

Corsori

Of all the kitchen gadgets in my home, my favorite is my Instant Pot air fryer. Food I would otherwise microwave comes out crisp and far tastier in not much more time. In second place for cooking MVP has to be the classic Instant Pot, which I rely on to keep me in beans and curry. I picked up both after reading our buyer's guides (to air fryers and kitchen tech, respectively) — but I foolishly paid full price. Reader, don’t make my mistake.

The best October Prime Day deals on sous vide machines

As Engadget’s Avery Ellis found out recently, sous vide machines can do far more than just cook a steak. To use her words, they are “Millennial crockpots,” whipping up low-effort meals as needed — and fancier fare when called for.

The best October Prime Day deals on blenders and juicers

Photo by Amy Skorheim / Engadget

For soups, sauces, soothies and more, there’s not really a substitute for a good blender. Prime Day is a fine opportunity to upgrade an aging model — or snag one for a home cook you know that could use the extra muscle. A juicer can make it easier (or at least tastier) to get your vitamins. And the one we recommend isn’t a pain to clean.

The best October Prime Day deals on kitchen tech

Photo by Billy Steele / Engadget

Here you’ll find all the harder-to-categorize gadgets that make home cooking simpler and more enjoyable. These are the smaller and more specialized devices we’ve tested that have proven their mettle in our own kitchens, or in the case of the pizza oven, the backyard.

