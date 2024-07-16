The best Prime Day laptop deals for 2024

The latest MacBook Air is down to $1,249 for a configuration with Apple’s M3 chip, 16GB of RAM and a 512GB SSD. That’s a new low, taking about $150 below the notebook's typical street price in recent months and $250 off Apple's list price. Just make sure to clip the $50 on-page coupon to see the full discount at checkout.

The M3 MacBook Air earned a score of 90 in our review earlier this year, and it’s now the top overall recommendation in our guide to the best laptops. It ticks just about all the boxes for those who prefer macOS to Windows: a thin and premium-feeling chassis, a comfortable keyboard and trackpad, a sharp and color-accurate display, more than enough battery life to get through a typical workday, good speakers and quick performance for most of the things people do with a laptop. It’s even capable of playing more involved games, albeit at lower settings most of the time. This newest model can power two external displays, too, but only when its lid is closed. We’d still like to see more than two USB-C ports, and the whole thing can still get a bit hot with especially heavy workloads. But for most people in the market for a mainstream notebook, it’s hard to do better.

If you only need a laptop for the basics, the base model with 8GB of RAM and a 256GB SSD is also on sale for $849 with an on-page coupon. That’s $150 below the device's typical going rate on Amazon and another new low. This version has most of the strengths noted above, but it’ll start to feel underpowered if you multitask with any regularity. We recommend getting the higher-spec model if your budget allows it; that one should hold up much better in both the short and long term.