The best Prime Day robot vacuum deals for 2024

Robot vacuums are some of the pricier smart home gadgets you can get, which is why waiting until a sale like Amazon Prime Day is a smart shopping move. Prime Day deals have typically brought record-low prices on robot vacuums, combo vacuum-and-mop machines and even standard, cordless stick vacuums as well. Amazon Prime Day 2024 is no different: we’re seeing some of the lowest prices of the year on many of our top picks for the best robot vacuums you can get today, including models from iRobot and Shark. Here are the best Prime Day robot vacuum deals, and a few cordless stick vacuums, that you can get.

If you're looking for even more Prime Day deals, check out Engadget's Prime Day hub where you'll find all of the best tech deals you can get for the shopping event this year. In addition to Amazon devices, Prime Day is typically a great time to pick up big-ticket items like tablets and laptops, and accessories like power banks, streaming devices, Bluetooth speakers and the like.

iRobot iRobot Roomba Vac Essential Robot Vacuum $160 $250 Save $90 The Roomba Essentials robot vacuum has dropped to $160 for Prime Day. It’s an upgraded version of the Roomba 694, which is one of our favorites thanks to its good suction power and easy to use iRobot companion app. If you don’t want to spend a ton on a robo-vac, this is a good place to start. Even without the discount, it's one of the most affordable robovacs that iRobot makes. That means it's a good option for brand new robo-vac owners, too. $160 at Amazon

iRobot iRobot Roomba Combo Essential Robot Vacuum & Mop $190 $300 Save $110 The Roomba Essentials Combo machine is on sale for $190 for Prime Day. This model ups the ante a bit by adding in mopping capabilities to the usual robot-vacuum formula. It’s the most affordable vac-and-mop machine that iRobot makes, and it’s an even better buy at this sale price. Admittedly, not everyone will need (or want) mopping capabilities in their robovac. But it's a convenient feature to have, especially if you have a mix of hard and carpeted floors in your home. $190 at Amazon

iRobot iRobot Roomba j7+ $640 $800 Save $160 The higher-end Roomba j7+ robovac has dropped to $640 for Prime Day. In addition to its ability to avoid pet waste, this model has a self-emptying base that holds up to 60 days worth of debris and smart mapping capabilities. We consider the standard j7 to be one of the best robot vacuums you can get right now. The j7+ might start off more expensive, but the self-emptying base is worth the extra cash. $640 at Amazon

