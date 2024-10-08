The best Prime Day speaker deals during Amazon's Big Deal Days Sale

Engadget has been testing and reviewing consumer tech since 2004. Our stories may include affiliate links; if you buy something through a link, we may earn a commission. Read more about how we evaluate products .

When it comes to speakers, you often get what you pay for — which makes Amazon’s second Prime Day of the year a very good time to pick up highly rated (and otherwise pricey) Bluetooth or smart speakers while they’re cheaper than usual. Of course, there are thousands of speakers in Amazon’s inventory, and not all of them are winners. Here, we’ve rounded up all the Prime Day speaker deals on the best speakers we’ve tested, reviewed and currently recommend.

Best October Prime Day Bluetooth speaker deals

Photo by Jon Turi / Engadget

There’s a portable speaker for just about every situation in our guide to Bluetooth speakers. Whether you just want some tunes as you horbgorble around at home or need to entertain some coworkers at a music dance experience, there’s something for you here — and best of all, these are on sale.

Tribit StormBox Micro 2 for $48 ($32 off) : This is the smallest music box on our list, and we like it because it packs serious sound for its size. The audio isn’t the highest fidelity, but the rubbery strap is perfect for strapping onto a pack, bike handlebar or elsewhere.

JBL Flip 6 for $80 ($50 off) : After reading our guide, this is the speaker I bought, and I can confirm this crowler-sized device has great sound quality, is durable as heck and I love that it sounds great on its side or stood on end.

Marshall Emberton II for $100 ($70 off) : This clutchable model has two 10-watt drivers and passive radiators for 360-degree sound. While it’s not super loud, we found the output to be nicely balanced. You’ll get up to 30 hours of play on a charge and it has a IP67 water- and dust-resistance rating.

Marshall Middleton for $250 ($50 off) : This is the flagship in Marshall’s waterproof/portable line. We like the top-notch sound quality and impressive output from the dual woofers, tweeters for the front and back, and passive radiators along each side.

Ultimate Ears Hyperboom for $320 ($130 off): At 13 pounds, this UE speaker pushes the boundaries of portable, verging into shelf speaker territory. It made the cut in our guide thanks to its good looks, loud output and ample port options. It’ll play for 24 hours on a charge, too.

Best October Prime Day smart speaker deals

Photo by Amy Skorheim / Engadget

I never thought I’d own a smart speaker, but now I ask Alexa for everything — turn on the smart lights, set a noodle timer, remind me about Saturday’s group FaceTime and, most importantly, tell me the weather today. It’s always a good idea to get these devices on sale, so take advantage of these Prime Day prices while you can.

Best October Prime Day soundbar deals

Nathan Ingraham / Engadget

It’s not just you. The dialogue in TV shows is getting tougher to suss out. In my house, a soundbar has made a world of difference. Of course, these long speakers and sets also make movies more immersive. Engadget’s Billy Steele tested out a bunch, putting his favorites in our soundbar guide and, in good news for anyone ready to turn off the subtitles, Prime Day deals extend to a number of these things.

Sennheiser Ambeo Mini for $600 ($200 off) : The Ambeo Mini got a favorable review from us when it came out last year. Just note that it needs the Ambeo subwoofer or else the bass just gets lost in large, or even medium, rooms.

Sonos Beam for $399 ($100 off) : The Sonos Beam is our favorite midrange soundbar. It has solid sound quality, support for Dolby Atmos and is easy to set up. Just note that it only has one HDMI port, so you can’t hook up a console directly to the speaker.

Sonos Ray for $234 ($45 off): Unfortunately, this isn’t the deepest discount we’ve seen this year on the Ray; it was $20 cheaper at the end of August. But this is one of the recommendations in our guide, because it puts out excellent sound in a compact bar with easy setup.

