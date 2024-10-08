Engadget has been testing and reviewing consumer tech since 2004. Our stories may include affiliate links; if you buy something through a link, we may earn a commission. Read more about how we evaluate products.
The best Prime Day TV deals from LG, Samsung, Sony and more
Amazon's Prime Big Deal Days sale includes a number of well-reviewed TVs down to their lowest prices to date.
Amazon’s October Prime Day sale is here, and it includes a handful of good price drops on well-regarded TVs. Not all of them are exclusive to the two-day event, and it’s entirely possible that things drop lower as we get closer to Black Friday. For now, though, we’re seeing all-time low (or at least near-low) prices on recommended sets from LG, Samsung, Sony, Hisense and more. Below we’ve rounded up the best October Prime Day TV deals we can find. We’ll update this post as we find more; just not that you need to be a Prime subscriber to access some of the discounts.
Best Prime Day TV deals
LG C4 (55”) OLED TV for $1,297 ($703 off): LG’s midrange OLED isn’t quite as bright or color-rich as some other high-end alternatives, but it still offers a superb image with deep black tones, high contrast, clear motion and wide viewing angles. There’s Dolby Vision and 4K/144Hz support as well. This drop has been available for a few weeks, but it ties the lowest price we’ve found. The 65-inch set is available for $400 more, but that's not much of a deal based on recent street prices.
LG B4 (55”) OLED TV for $997 ($300 off): The B4 is the entry-level model in LG’s 2024 OLED lineup. It gets you most of the same features as the C4, but it’s a bit less bright across the board, so it’ll work best away from glare. If you just want to save an extra $100 or so, this deal again matches the best price we’ve seen for the 55-inch model.
Samsung The Frame TV (55”) + bezel for $1,198 ($402 off): Samsung’s The Frame series has always been for people who care about their TV’s aesthetic more than its picture quality, as it’s designed to resemble a framed piece of wall art. It’s still pricey for a TV with no local dimming or Dolby Vision HDR, but this deal nevertheless ties the best price we’ve seen for the bundle that includes colored bezel covers. Other sizes are also on sale.
Hisense U7N (65”) QLED TV for $748 ($352 off): The Hisense U7N looks to be one of the better values among this year’s crop of TVs. According to various reviews around the web, it pumps out impressive brightness and contrast for the money, plus it can play in 4K at a 144Hz refresh rate. Its image can wash out when viewed from the side, though, and for gamers, it’s limited to two HDMI 2.1 ports. We saw this deal a couple of times over the summer, but it’s still the lowest price to date for the 65-inch variant.
Sony Bravia 7 (75”) QLED TV for $1,998 ($501 off): The Bravia 7 is a relatively premium non-OLED TV with a mini LED backlight to improve contrast and quantum dots to boost colors. If other Sony TVs are any indication, it should deliver solid color accuracy out of the box and good image processing for lower-resolution content. It only has two HDMI 2.1 ports, its viewing angles are narrow, and it can’t provide the deep black tones of a good OLED set, but it does get brighter. This deal marks a new low for the 75-inch set.
TCL QM8 (65”) QLED TV for $998 ($502 off): The latest TCL QM8 appears to be a decent alternative to the Hisense U8N — a step-up model from the U7N that’s available for the same price but isn’t significantly discounted as of this writing — if you just want a TV that’s extremely bright, though it has slightly worse contrast according to reviews. This is another discount that ties the lowest price we’ve tracked.
TCL QM7 (55”) QLED TV for $498 ($301 off): The QM7, meanwhile, is more of a competitor to the Hisense U7N. It’s still worth looking to that set’s 55-inch model first, as it should perform better in well-lit rooms. But if the U7N is significantly more expensive, this matches the lowest price we could find for TCL’s model.
TCL S5 (55”) LED TV for $265 ($65 off): The S5 is an even more rudimentary set with a 60Hz refresh rate, no local dimming and no HDMI 2.1 ports, but it should be OK if all you need is a usable second (or third) set for the basement or back bedroom. This deal on the 55-inch version is an all-time low and beats the set’s usual street price by $15 or so. It’s another one that ships with the Fire TV interface as standard.
Roku Select Series (55”) LED TV for $260 ($70 off): The Roku Select Series has a similarly budget-level image as the TCL S5, but it might be worth a look if you’d prefer your dirt-cheap TV to run Roku’s OS instead. This is another low, and other sizes are also on sale.
Best Prime Day streaming device deals
Amazon Fire TV Stick 4K Max for $35 ($25 off): All Fire TV devices tend to promote Prime Video and other Amazon services above all else, but if you can live with that, the 4K Max runs fast, works with the major HDR formats and supports all the requisite apps. It also works surprisingly well as a retro gaming device. This deal matches an all-time low.
Amazon Fire TV Stick 4K for $25 ($25 off): If you really want to save $10, the standard Fire TV Stick 4K offers the same core experience as the Max, just with a slightly slower processor, half the internal storage (8GB) and Wi-Fi 6 instead of 6E. This is another joint-low.
Roku Ultra (2024) for $79 ($20 off): Roku’s streamers have a more neutral interface than rivals like the Fire TV Stick; the company’s newest set-top box includes a faster processor, a backlit voice remote and Wi-Fi 6 support on top. This discount represents an all-time low.
