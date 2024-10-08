The best Prime Day TV deals from LG, Samsung, Sony and more

Amazon’s October Prime Day sale is here, and it includes a handful of good price drops on well-regarded TVs. Not all of them are exclusive to the two-day event, and it’s entirely possible that things drop lower as we get closer to Black Friday. For now, though, we’re seeing all-time low (or at least near-low) prices on recommended sets from LG, Samsung, Sony, Hisense and more. Below we’ve rounded up the best October Prime Day TV deals we can find. We’ll update this post as we find more; just not that you need to be a Prime subscriber to access some of the discounts.

LG C4 (55”) OLED TV for $1,297 ($703 off): LG’s midrange OLED isn’t quite as bright or color-rich as some other high-end alternatives, but it still offers a superb image with deep black tones, high contrast, clear motion and wide viewing angles. There’s Dolby Vision and 4K/144Hz support as well. This drop has been available for a few weeks, but it ties the lowest price we’ve found. The 65-inch set is available for $400 more, but that's not much of a deal based on recent street prices.

LG B4 (55”) OLED TV for $997 ($300 off): The B4 is the entry-level model in LG’s 2024 OLED lineup. It gets you most of the same features as the C4, but it’s a bit less bright across the board, so it’ll work best away from glare. If you just want to save an extra $100 or so, this deal again matches the best price we’ve seen for the 55-inch model.

Samsung The Frame TV (55”) + bezel for $1,198 ($402 off): Samsung’s The Frame series has always been for people who care about their TV’s aesthetic more than its picture quality, as it’s designed to resemble a framed piece of wall art. It’s still pricey for a TV with no local dimming or Dolby Vision HDR, but this deal nevertheless ties the best price we’ve seen for the bundle that includes colored bezel covers. Other sizes are also on sale.

Hisense U7N (65”) QLED TV for $748 ($352 off): The Hisense U7N looks to be one of the better values among this year’s crop of TVs. According to various reviews around the web, it pumps out impressive brightness and contrast for the money, plus it can play in 4K at a 144Hz refresh rate. Its image can wash out when viewed from the side, though, and for gamers, it’s limited to two HDMI 2.1 ports. We saw this deal a couple of times over the summer, but it’s still the lowest price to date for the 65-inch variant.

Sony Bravia 7 (75”) QLED TV for $1,998 ($501 off): The Bravia 7 is a relatively premium non-OLED TV with a mini LED backlight to improve contrast and quantum dots to boost colors. If other Sony TVs are any indication, it should deliver solid color accuracy out of the box and good image processing for lower-resolution content. It only has two HDMI 2.1 ports, its viewing angles are narrow, and it can’t provide the deep black tones of a good OLED set, but it does get brighter. This deal marks a new low for the 75-inch set.

TCL QM8 (65”) QLED TV for $998 ($502 off): The latest TCL QM8 appears to be a decent alternative to the Hisense U8N — a step-up model from the U7N that’s available for the same price but isn’t significantly discounted as of this writing — if you just want a TV that’s extremely bright, though it has slightly worse contrast according to reviews. This is another discount that ties the lowest price we’ve tracked.

TCL QM7 (55”) QLED TV for $498 ($301 off): The QM7, meanwhile, is more of a competitor to the Hisense U7N. It’s still worth looking to that set’s 55-inch model first, as it should perform better in well-lit rooms. But if the U7N is significantly more expensive, this matches the lowest price we could find for TCL’s model.

TCL S5 (55”) LED TV for $265 ($65 off): The S5 is an even more rudimentary set with a 60Hz refresh rate, no local dimming and no HDMI 2.1 ports, but it should be OK if all you need is a usable second (or third) set for the basement or back bedroom. This deal on the 55-inch version is an all-time low and beats the set’s usual street price by $15 or so. It’s another one that ships with the Fire TV interface as standard.