Carbon's Trainer is a smart mirror designed to deliver guided workouts

Carbon said the Trainer mirror caters to strength, HIIT (high-intensity interval training) and conditioning enthusiasts looking for a more personalized home workout. As such, it offers daily live and on-demand classes that you can do remotely with friends.

It can monitor your form using motion tracking tech, coach you to push harder and plan and automate workouts based on your progress. You can also control workouts using voice commands and hear your trainer through the mirror’s high-quality speakers. If you use Carbon’s weights or attach the sensor tags to your own weights, the system promises more granular workout info like weight lifted and explosiveness.

Carbon’s Trainer smart mirror is now available for pre-order at $1,750 on Indiegogo. If you’re willing to take a chance on crowdfunding, you get the trainer, a wall mount, six sensors for weights and a pair of resistance bands, with a subscription for a free year of classes. After that, it will cost $2,295 with a monthly subscription fee of $39. By comparison, the Mirror costs $1,495 plus a monthly $39 subscription fee. The Carbon Trainer mirror is scheduled to ship in December 2020, but keep in mind that delays are common on Indiegogo.