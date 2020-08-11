Latest in Gear

Image credit: Carbon

Carbon's Trainer is a smart mirror designed to deliver guided workouts

The $1,750 preorder price includes a year of subscriptions.
Steve Dent
1h ago
The Carbon mirror lets you see your form during guided workouts
Carbon

With many gyms off-limits during the pandemic, home workout classes from Peloton and others are more popular than ever. A twist on that came from a company called Mirror, which introduced an interactive reflective display that guides you through aerobics, stretching and free-weights without the need for a bike or heavy equipment.

Now, Mirror has some competition. A company called Carbon has introduced its own interactive mirror called the Carbon Trainer, a 43-inch 4K LCD touch screen display with built-in sensors and accessories. It lets you choose classes for strength, conditioning and mobility, while monitoring your progress using AI and motion tracking technology. It’ll even monitor weight training through its own connected weights, or through Smart Weight Sensors that can be connected to your existing dumbbells and barbells.

Carbon said the Trainer mirror caters to strength, HIIT (high-intensity interval training) and conditioning enthusiasts looking for a more personalized home workout. As such, it offers daily live and on-demand classes that you can do remotely with friends.

It can monitor your form using motion tracking tech, coach you to push harder and plan and automate workouts based on your progress. You can also control workouts using voice commands and hear your trainer through the mirror’s high-quality speakers. If you use Carbon’s weights or attach the sensor tags to your own weights, the system promises more granular workout info like weight lifted and explosiveness.

Carbon’s Trainer smart mirror is now available for pre-order at $1,750 on Indiegogo. If you’re willing to take a chance on crowdfunding, you get the trainer, a wall mount, six sensors for weights and a pair of resistance bands, with a subscription for a free year of classes. After that, it will cost $2,295 with a monthly subscription fee of $39. By comparison, the Mirror costs $1,495 plus a monthly $39 subscription fee. The Carbon Trainer mirror is scheduled to ship in December 2020, but keep in mind that delays are common on Indiegogo.

The Carbon mirror lets you see your form during guided workouts
Carbon
