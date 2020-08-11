Carbon's Trainer is a smart mirror designed to deliver guided workouts

With many gyms off-limits during the pandemic, home workout classes from Peloton and others are more popular than ever. A twist on that came from a company called Mirror, which introduced an interactive reflective display that guides you through aerobics, stretching and free-weights without the need for a bike or heavy equipment.
Now, Mirror has some competition. A company called Carbon has introduced its own interactive mirror called the Carbon Trainer, a 43-inch 4K LCD touch screen display with built-in sensors and accessories. It lets you choose classes for strength, conditioning and mobility, while monitoring your progress using AI and motion tracking technology. It’ll even monitor weight training through its own connected weights, or through Smart Weight Sensors that can be connected to your existing dumbbells and barbells.