The Elgato Stream Deck XL is 20 percent off at Amazon

Calling all current or aspiring streamers: The Elgato Stream Deck XL is on sale right now. A 20 percent discount brings the device down from $250 to $200 — just $10 more than its all-time low price.

The Elgato Stream Deck XL isn't just any old model — it has 32 macro keys. You can customize each LCD key to include controls such as changing scenes, switching cameras and adjusting the audio. Plus, it offers integration with platforms like Twitch, Discord, YouTube and Spotify. A non-slip magnetic stand allows it to sit easily on your desk, and you can connect to it with a USB cord.

If you're looking for something a little smaller (and cheaper), then check out Elgato's Stream Deck MK.2. This model is one of our picks for tools that let you game-stream like a pro. Its biggest difference from the XL is that it comes with 15 keys, which still gives you a solid amount of customizable options. Pick one up for $125, down from $150 — a 17 percent discount.

