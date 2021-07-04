The Epic Games Store starts giving users five percent credit back on purchases

Starting today, every time you buy something from the , you'll get five percent of the value of your purchase back in store credit. The new program is called . You'll receive the credit for almost all Epic purchases, including games, apps, DLC and even virtual currency like V-Bucks for . Some subscription purchases are eligible too.
You'll receive the credit two weeks after you make a purchase. The credit stacks with discounts and coupons, though you can't use it on subscriptions like Fortnite Crew. You won't have to spend it on another game immediately, though it's worth bearing in mind that each reward will expire 25 months after Epic adds it to your account. All users will be automatically enrolled in the program after they accept the store's latest End User License Agreement, except for those who can't make purchases on their account due to parental controls.
is rolling out the program on the same day that the storefront's latest Mega Sale . The prices of many games have been cut by up to 75 percent. You can on the likes of (20 percent off), (75 percent off), (50 percent off) and (60 percent off).
The store will also automatically apply an Epic Coupon to purchases of at least $14.99. This will slash another 25 percent off the price at checkout. This applies to any game except for FIFA 23 Ultimate Edition, Madden NFL 23 All Madden Edition and EA Sports PGA Tour Deluxe Edition. The sale runs until June 15th.
Along with the rewards program and sale, Epic is continuing to offer users free games on a weekly basis. This latest title is another repeat but if you haven't already snagged it, it's worth picking up and at least taking a peek at Hideo Kojima's .