The first episode of Star Trek: Picard’s final season is free to watch on YouTube

If you read Engadget regularly, you probably know how we feel about the final season of Star Trek: Picard. In short, it’s . But if you must see the show for yourself, or can’t resist the chance to see the , Paramount is offering a free way to watch the first episode of season three. Provided you live in the US, you can catch “The Next Generation” (no, not that Next Generation) on YouTube for a limited time (). And if you don't live in the US, you can probably find a way to transport yourself for an hour, can't you?
The debut episode sees Jean-Luc Picard return from retirement (yet again) after his friend and former first officer Will Riker receives a warning from Dr. Beverly Crusher. Engadget Senior Editor Daniel Cooper had the chance to watch the first six episodes of season three before it began streaming earlier this month on . In his view, the final season is dull and joyless, with a plot that is far too obvious. But don't let that stop you from making your own decision.