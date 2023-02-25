The first episode of Star Trek: Picard’s final season is free to watch on YouTube

If you read Engadget regularly, you probably know how we feel about the final season of Star Trek: Picard. In short, it’s not worth your time . But if you must see the show for yourself, or can’t resist the chance to see the Enterprise-D crew one last time , Paramount is offering a free way to watch the first episode of season three. Provided you live in the US, you can catch “The Next Generation” (no, not that Next Generation) on YouTube for a limited time ( via Gizmodo ). And if you don't live in the US, you can probably find a way to transport yourself for an hour, can't you?

The debut episode sees Jean-Luc Picard return from retirement (yet again) after his friend and former first officer Will Riker receives a warning from Dr. Beverly Crusher. Engadget Senior Editor Daniel Cooper had the chance to watch the first six episodes of season three before it began streaming earlier this month on Paramount+ . In his view, the final season is dull and joyless, with a plot that is far too obvious. But don't let that stop you from making your own decision.