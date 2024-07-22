The Google Pixel 8a is on sale for a low of $449

Engadget has been testing and reviewing consumer tech since 2004. Our stories may include affiliate links; if you buy something through a link, we may earn a commission. Read more about how we evaluate products .

We called Google's Pixel 8a the best Android phone for less than $500 upon its release in May, and now it's even cheaper than usual. The handset is down to $449 at Amazon, Target, Best Buy and the Google Store, which is a $50 drop. Though we've technically seen the phone go for less, those deals have required you to trade in an older device or tie yourself to a specific carrier. Another pre-order deal threw in a $100 gift card, but only if you bought the phone at full price. This newest deal, though, marks the largest cash discount we've seen for the unlocked model.

This price applies to the base version of the phone, which includes 128GB of storage space. If you need more room, the 256GB model is also $50 off at $509. Again, that's the lowest price we've seen for the unlocked variant. Both of these deals have been available for about a week now, but they still represent good value if you've been waiting for a price drop.

Engadget's Sam Rutherford gave the Pixel 8a a score of 90 in his review. Like past A-series devices, it takes most of the headline features from last year's flagship Pixel phone — the Pixel 8 in this case — and puts them in a slightly cheaper design. You still get a bright and vivid OLED display with a smooth 120Hz refresh rate, superb camera performance and enough battery life for a typical day. It runs on the same Tensor G3 chip and 8GB of RAM, which means it can get warm under heavy load but can handle virtually any task. The stock software is just as clean, and Google promises the same seven years of OS and security updates. The handful of actually useful AI features from the standard Pixel 8 are here as well, including a Magic Eraser tool that lets you remove unwanted objects from photos.

If you can afford to step up to the Pixel 8, you still should. That device is a few months older but offers faster wired and wireless charging speeds, thinner bezels and slightly better photo quality, particularly in darker settings and with zoomed-in shots. It has a glass back rather than one made from matte plastic, plus its screen is a tiny bit bigger (6.2 inches versus 6.1 inches). It's currently on sale for $549 for a 128GB model or $609 for a 256GB one. If you really want to save the extra $100, though, the Pixel 8a isn't far behind. And if money is no object, keep in mind that Google has already confirmed that new Pixel 9 devices will arrive next month.

