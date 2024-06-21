The Morning After: How small claims court became Meta's customer service hotline

Did you know Meta has a customer services department? If you have a problem with Facebook, Instagram and the rest, you might find it hard to get some of that service. Instead, people have been taking Meta to small claims court to get some kind of response to their complaints. Engadget spoke with five individuals who have sued Meta in small claims court over the last two years. In three cases, the plaintiffs were able to restore access to at least one lost account, but all eventually got the attention of Meta’s legal team.

The company has argued that it is not liable for more than $100 in damages according to its terms of service. However, some plaintiffs were awarded thousands of dollars — which still might pale compared to lost earnings for those whose businesses revolve around their Facebook or Instagram presence. We chart the mixed results of these users and Meta’s logic in giving them so much attention.

— Mat Smith

The biggest stories you might have missed

The best SSDs in 2024

Apple reportedly has plans for a thinner iPhone, MacBook Pro, and Apple Watch

More than 1,000 students pledge not to work at Google and Amazon due to Project Nimbus

Netflix House will open two locations in Texas and Pennsylvania in 2025

The Webb Telescope’s dazzling nebula image supports a long-held theory

​​You can get these reports delivered daily direct to your inbox. Subscribe right here!

Popping them makes me jump.

You may have already noticed, but Amazon says it's reduced its use of plastic airbags included with its packages, shifting to compostable paper filler in most cases. It plans to eliminate using them by the end of the year. It’s a move in the right direction: In 2021, the nonprofit ocean conservation group Oceana estimated that the waste produced from plastic air pillows alone “would circle the Earth more than 600 times.”

Continue reading.

But where’s that sequel?

Ubisoft

Ubisoft has released a trailer for its remake of the cult classic game Beyond Good and Evil, adding that it will launch on June 25. The understated cult hit has been upgraded to 4K and 60FPS – it was initially released on the PS2, so you’ll see the difference. It will be available on PC, PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4, Nintendo Switch, Xbox One, and Xbox Series X/S, with physical copies going on sale next month, too. What about the sequel that has been revealed, teased, promised, and… seen (by me!)? No word.

Continue reading.

After years of scrutiny over the Russian company's government ties.

The Biden administration has taken sweeping action to ban Kaspersky Labs from selling its antivirus products to US customers. A source told Reuters that the company's connections to the Russian government made it a security risk. In a statement included in the report, Kaspersky added that its activities did not threaten national security and that it would pursue legal options. The FCC put Kaspersky on its list of companies posing unacceptable security risks in 2022, while back in 2017, federal agencies in the US banned Kaspersky products. The company cannot sell to new customers starting in July.

Continue reading.