The Morning After: IKEA and, er, Swedish House Mafia made a turntable

IKEA has partnered with electronic music giants Swedish House Mafia to release the new OBEGRÄNSAD ("unlimited" in Swedish) collection themed around music and creativity. The highlight so far is a surprisingly slick record player, which has Bluetooth speaker support and a minimalist design.

IKEA has form for intriguing tech-homeware collaborations, having already launched music and lighting products in collaboration with Teenage Engineering just a few years ago. (I still have their tiki cups – I don’t know why the collection included tiki cups…)

There's also some furniture in the new line, including a desk for music production, complete with two speaker stands and a pull-out shelf for MIDI keyboards and other controllers. Expect the collection to land this fall.

But it should be OK.

Astronomers everywhere have high hopes for NASA's James Webb telescope. But between May 23rd and May 25th, a larger than expected micrometeoroid hit one of the telescope's primary mirror segments. The event was significant enough for NASA to pick up a "marginally detectable effect in the data," but not enough to affect the telescope's performance.

In NASA's announcement, it said the James Webb team performed an initial analysis and found it still performs at a level that "exceeds all mission requirements."

The company’s premium ultraportables evolve.

Dell

While all eyes are on the flashy new XPS 13 Plus (even if it doesn’t have a headphone jack), Dell hasn't forgotten about its mainstay premium ultraportable — or its convertible cousin.

The XPS 13 is now even slimmer and more power efficient. The XPS 13 2-in-1, meanwhile, has transformed from a foldable laptop into a detachable Surface competitor. The new XPS 13 is available today starting at $999, and the 2-in-1 should land later this summer.

The team has been working on it since 2018.

Netflix

Netflix and CD Projekt Red have unveiled the first trailer for Cyberpunk: Edgerunners, their anime series based on the game Cyberpunk 2077. The companies announced the project back in 2020, and it’s set to be released this September. Studio Trigger is known for its wild designs and projects, like Kill la Kill and Promare. Edgerunners looks like it will feel at home with those other anime series. It'll be directed by Studio Trigger founder Hiroyuki Imaishi.

Portals will become business-focused devices instead.

Meta will no longer release Portal devices for consumers, according to The Information and Variety. The company is reportedly repositioning the smart display and home video line as a business product and discontinuing current consumer versions. Variety says Meta will sell all the remaining inventory of previously released models and continue providing support for existing customers. It was also something our Senior Editor, Karissa Bell, mused on years ago.

