The Morning After: The next Apple Watch may detect if you have a fever

The next Apple Watch may have a body temperature sensor to warn you when you’re coming down with a fever, according to Bloomberg’s Mark Gurman. The Series 8 won’t provide an exact reading, but it could notify you to see a doctor or use a dedicated thermometer.

The feature has been a rumor for a while now but is more likely to appear than a blood sugar monitoring, which uses more elaborate sensors and technology. Gurman says he believes the body temperature feature is “a go” for the standard Series 8 and the oft-rumored rugged edition Apple is creating for extreme athletes.

If you’re hoping for next-gen AirPods Pro with heart rate or body temperature monitoring features, while we might get a new pair this year, they won’t pack health monitoring tech this time around.

The British Army is investigating an apparent hack of its official Twitter and YouTube accounts on Sunday. The breach was first reported by Web3 is Going Great , which noted both accounts were simultaneously compromised to promote two different cryptocurrency scams.

Although it has since been scrubbed, the Army’s verified Twitter account was briefly changed to look like a page for The Possessed, a project involving a collection of 10,000 animated NFTs with a price floor of 0.58 Ethereum (approximately $1,063). During that time, the account tweeted out multiple links to a fake minting website.

For better or worse, the compact disc could make a comeback.

The compact disc turns 40 this year, and there are already signs of its mini-revival. For the first time in 17 years, CD sales went up — by almost 50 percent. It’s still a long way from the format’s peak. In 2021, 46.6 million CDs were shipped in the US — compared to nearly a billion back in 2000. Some reports claim the uptick in CD sales is mostly due to mega-artists like Adele and BTS releasing new albums (the former’s ‘30’ accounted for two percent of total CD sales alone). There’s also an increasing appetite for CDs as memorabilia and many good albums are structured experiences to enjoy from start to finish.

The V21L has 150 horsepower and a top speed of 171MPH.

Ducati

Ducati has unveiled not just its first electric motorcycle but a key piece in the 2023 season of MotoE e-motorcycle racing. The V21L prototype has that classic Ducati look but is swathed in carbon fiber and packs a 150HP electric motor with a 18kWh battery. Ducati will be the exclusive supplier of all 18 bikes used for FIM MotoE World Cup racing from 2023 to 2026.

Some vehicles couldn't automatically call emergency services after an accident.

Germany’s Kraftfahrt-Bundesamt traffic regulator is calling on Tesla to recall 59,000-plus vehicles over a software issue. On June 29th, the KBA published a notice on its website telling Model Y and 3 owners of a bug with the eCall safety system on those cars, according to Reuters. The glitch prevents the tool from automatically calling first responders in the event of a serious accident.

