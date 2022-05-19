The current-gen version of 'The Witcher 3' is now slated to arrive in late 2022

CD Projekt Red plans to finally release the delayed PS5 and Xbox Series X/S edition in Q4.
Kris Holt
05.19.22
@krisholt

Kris Holt
K. Holt
@krisholt
May 19th, 2022
The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt — Complete Edition
CD Projekt Red

The long-awaited PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X/S version of The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt once again has a release window. The new edition, which is also coming to PC, is expected to arrive in the last three months of the year, according to CD Projekt Red. It will be a free upgrade for those who own the respective last-gen version on PC, PS4 or Xbox One.

The news comes a month after CD Projekt Red delayed the current-gen version of the game indefinitely. Its in-house team took over development of The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt — Complete Edition from Saber Interactive (which handled the Nintendo Switch port of the base game) around that time. Now, presumably after assessing how much work needs to be done, CDPR is confident it can get the upgraded version out this year.

The studio announced the PS5 and Xbox Series X/S edition in September 2020 and it initially planned to release it the following year. However, CDPR pushed back the launch window to the second quarter of 2022 before the most recent delay.

Developers should always get as much time as possible to polish a game and squish as many bugs as they can anyway, but after the disastrous launch of Cyberpunk 2077, CD Projekt Red doesn't have much room for error. It released the (very good) current-gen edition of Cyberpunk 2077 in February. Here's hoping the upgrade for The Witcher 3 is worth the wait too.

