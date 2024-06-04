TheraGun massagers are up to 17 percent off right now

Engadget has been testing and reviewing consumer tech since 2004. Our stories may include affiliate links; if you buy something through a link, we may earn a commission. Read more about how we evaluate products .

If you're anything like me, you're reading this a bit hunched over and with sore neck and shoulder muscles. While weekly massages would be a great way to treat it, that's a big time and money commitment. Another option is the TheraGun Mini 2.0, our choice as an amazing gift for runners and fitness-minded college students. It's still an investment, but right now, it's on sale for $165, down from $199 — a 17 percent discount.

The one-pound TheraGun Mini 2.0 is an amazing tool to use on the go, whether at the gym, when traveling or after a sports match. It has three speed settings and attachments with an ergonomic design that makes it easy to hold on to during use. You can get a "moderate 12mm" intensity and see visual routines.

If you're looking for something cheaper, check out the TheraGun Relief, the company's newest massager. A 13 percent discount has cut its price to a record-low $129 from $149 in both Sand and Navy. The Relief is a good option if you want to keep your device in one place, as it has a larger frame and an extra third of a pound in weight. The massager is good if you don't want anything super firm, with an intensity labeled "comfortable 10mm." Plus, it offers TheraGun's patented triangle grip, three speed settings and three attachments.

