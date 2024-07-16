This Samsung Frame TV is 39 percent off for Amazon Prime Day

Engadget has been testing and reviewing consumer tech since 2004. Our stories may include affiliate links; if you buy something through a link, we may earn a commission. Read more about how we evaluate products .

If you love having new technology around your house but hate staring at a bunch of black screens all day, then now's your chance. Samsung's 55-inch The Frame with White Bezel is down to $998 from $1,646 for Amazon Prime Day. Even with the 39 percent discount, it still costs a solid chunk of change, but if you've been on the fence, this great deal might just push you over the edge.

This Samsung 55-inch The Frame TV model offers a QLED 4K screen with a billion shades in full Color Volume. It also has an anti-reflection and matte display so that you can watch TV without a glare, and your artwork will blend in more alongside other framed pictures. The last thing you want is to spend all this money and it be immediately apparent that the art is on a screen rather than looking like a permanent fixture. You can access over 1,400 new and established works of art with a subscription to Samsung's Art Store.

Then there's the white bezel, which gives your digital artwork an extra degree of authenticity. The same deal is available with a teak or brown bezel — all of which have a Modern design. The bezels are also magnetic, so if you change your mind down the line, you can snap them off.

