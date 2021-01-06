Samsung's new Frame TV rotates between portrait and landscape modes

Samsung has carved out a unique niche for itself with The Frame, a TV set that looks more like an artsy picture frame than a piece of consumer electronics. You can even buy high quality artwork to display when you're not binging Netflix. This year, Samsung is making the The Frame live up to its name in an even bigger way: the new 43-inch model can rotate between landscape and portrait modes.

If this sounds familiar, it's because Samsung offered the same feature with its Sero TV in 2019. While it's unclear if that set was a success for Samsung, it makes sense for the company to roll the rotating feature into the popular Frame line. It fits the high art concept Samsung has been going for, and it’ll likely be useful for customers who may want to display portrait artwork.