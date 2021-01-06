Latest in Gear

Image credit: Samsung

Samsung's new Frame TV rotates between portrait and landscape modes

Only if you buy the 43-inch model, though.
Devindra Hardawar, @devindra
48m ago
Samsung The Frame TV 2021
Samsung

Samsung has carved out a unique niche for itself with The Frame, a TV set that looks more like an artsy picture frame than a piece of consumer electronics. You can even buy high quality artwork to display when you're not binging Netflix. This year, Samsung is making the The Frame live up to its name in an even bigger way: the new 43-inch model can rotate between landscape and portrait modes.

If this sounds familiar, it's because Samsung offered the same feature with its Sero TV in 2019. While it's unclear if that set was a success for Samsung, it makes sense for the company to roll the rotating feature into the popular Frame line. It fits the high art concept Samsung has been going for, and it’ll likely be useful for customers who may want to display portrait artwork.

As for other upgrades, Samsung says the new Frame TV models are thinner than ever, measuring at 24.9 millimeters thick. They also have improved AI art recommendations through the company's Art Store, as well as more bezel options to give you more ways to make your TV seem classy. Samsung isn’t ready to talk about pricing or availability yet for its new Frame sets, but we’ll hopefully hear more this spring.

In this article: portrait mode, CES2021, The Frame, Samsung, news, gear, entertainment
All products recommended by Engadget are selected by our editorial team, independent of our parent company. Some of our stories include affiliate links. If you buy something through one of these links, we may earn an affiliate commission.
