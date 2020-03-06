Latest in Entertainment

Image credit: Andrew Kelly / Reuters

TikTok gives parents more control over their kids' accounts

"Family Pairing" lets parents block content and limit screen time.
Steve Dent, @stevetdent
1h ago
Comments
47 Shares
Share
Tweet
Share

Sponsored Links

The TikTok logo is seen on a screen over Times Square in New York City, U.S., March 6, 2020. REUTERS/Andrew Kelly
Andrew Kelly / Reuters

TikTok was recently fined $5.7 million for violating the child privacy act and has been criticized for putting children at risk from predators. The company is now trying to give parents more control over their kids’ privacy and security with a feature called Family Pairing. It lets parents link directly to their kids accounts and remotely disable direct messages, set screen time limits and enable “restricted content” mode.

Earlier this year, TikTok introduced “Family Safety Mode” that allowed parents to set up similar controls. However, that feature required direct access to the child’s phone, though the controls could be protected by a passcode.

Now, once your account is linked to your child’s phone, you can set all of them remotely. That includes specifying how long your kids can spend on TikTok each day, which content they can see (including the ability to restrict age-sensitive videos), and who can send messages to the account.

Your kids must agree to the linkup, and you’ll need to scan a QR code in the digital well-being section of their account. Your children can disable the feature, but you’ll get a notification when that happens and can re-link accounts remotely if need be. TikTok also addressed a major privacy issue by disabling direct messages for all users under 16.

The new measures earned praise from the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children’s president John Clark. “We believe those efforts are a critical step in helping families safely navigate the online world,” he said in a statement.

In this article: tiktok, family pairing, kids, accounts, restricted content, screen time, DMs, news, entertainment
All products recommended by Engadget are selected by our editorial team, independent of our parent company. Some of our stories include affiliate links. If you buy something through one of these links, we may earn an affiliate commission.
Comment
Comments
Share
47 Shares
Share
Tweet
Share

Popular on Engadget

Facebook finally lets desktop users opt-in to dark mode

Facebook finally lets desktop users opt-in to dark mode

View
WhatsApp debuts coronavirus fact-checking hub

WhatsApp debuts coronavirus fact-checking hub

View
The new iPhone SE shows Apple's other phones were overpriced all along

The new iPhone SE shows Apple's other phones were overpriced all along

View
HP's Envy 15 returns with a vapor-chamber-cooled Intel i9 CPU

HP's Envy 15 returns with a vapor-chamber-cooled Intel i9 CPU

View
Lenovo's new gaming laptops include an AMD Ryzen 4000-powered model

Lenovo's new gaming laptops include an AMD Ryzen 4000-powered model

View

From around the web

Page 1Page 1ear iconeye iconFill 23text filevr