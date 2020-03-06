TikTok gives parents more control over their kids' accounts

TikTok was recently fined $5.7 million for violating the child privacy act and has been criticized for putting children at risk from predators. The company is now trying to give parents more control over their kids’ privacy and security with a feature called Family Pairing. It lets parents link directly to their kids accounts and remotely disable direct messages, set screen time limits and enable “restricted content” mode.
Earlier this year, TikTok introduced “Family Safety Mode” that allowed parents to set up similar controls. However, that feature required direct access to the child’s phone, though the controls could be protected by a passcode.