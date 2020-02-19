Latest in Entertainment

Image credit: Thomas Trutschel via Getty Images

TikTok lets parents set time limits and vet DMs on teen accounts

The new feature is called Family Safety Mode.
Rachel England, @rachel_england
1h ago
Comments
Share
Tweet
Share

Sponsored Links

Thomas Trutschel via Getty Images

As TikTok has become increasingly popular with teens, the platform has gradually introduced a number of measures to help keep young people safe -- it introduced age checks last year, and more recently it banned videos showing "underage delinquent behavior." Now, it's added a range of parental controls into the mix.

Called "Family Safety Mode," the new feature links a parent's TikTok account to their teen's, allowing them to control a number of aspects of digital wellbeing. Parents can decide how long their kid spends on the app each day, and can limit or completely disable direct messages. There's also a new restricted mode, which lets parents manage the type of content their kids can see. Family Safety Mode is available in the UK now, and will roll out to other areas in the coming weeks.

Source: TikTok
In this article: entertainment, Family Safety Mode, internet, kids, mobile, parental controls, security, services, TikTok
All products recommended by Engadget are selected by our editorial team, independent of our parent company. Some of our stories include affiliate links. If you buy something through one of these links, we may earn an affiliate commission.
Comment
Comments
Share
Tweet
Share

Popular on Engadget

Judge dismisses Huawei lawsuit against 'unconstitutional' federal ban

Judge dismisses Huawei lawsuit against 'unconstitutional' federal ban

View
Your Google Fit stats are now just a swipe away

Your Google Fit stats are now just a swipe away

View
Alphabet quits work on its energy-generating kites

Alphabet quits work on its energy-generating kites

View
Blue Apron considers selling itself as it bleeds customers

Blue Apron considers selling itself as it bleeds customers

View
The Galaxy Z Flip's hinge fibers aren't enough to keep dust out

The Galaxy Z Flip's hinge fibers aren't enough to keep dust out

View

From around the web

Page 1Page 1ear iconeye iconFill 23text filevr