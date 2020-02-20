Tinder starts testing video dates

In a time where it’s incredibly difficult to see anyone in person, let alone date, Tinder is giving its users a practical solution: One-on-one video chats. The company announced today that it has begun testing the ‘Face to Face’ chat feature (which we first caught wind of in May) in the U.S., Brazil, South Korea and several other countries. Tinder says around half of its surveyed users said they had video dates outside of the service in the past month, and that forty percent of younger GenZ members wanted video chats even after they could date in person again.
You can think of ‘Face to Face’ as another layer of the Tinder experience. Once you’ve matched with another person, you both have to enable the feature to have a video chat. And you can also turn it off at any point, just in case you don’t feel up to chatting with a prospective date. Both parties also have to agree to Tinder’s ground rules, which basically call for “PG” rated chats without nudity, harassment and violence, according to TechCrunch.