Tinder will add one-on-one video chats this summer

More and more dating apps are offering video chat as a way to get to know potential dates, and Tinder wants to make sure it doesn’t fall behind. In its earnings press release, Tinder owner Match Group has revealed that the application plans to launch one-to-one live video chats later this quarter. It remains to be seen if the coronavirus pandemic will affect that target date: The company says Tinder’s product roadmap for the year “largely remains on track,” but it all depends “on how the crisis continues to unfold.”

“As daters demonstrated strong willingness to video-date,” Match Group wrote in its release, “our product and engineering teams around the world mobilized quickly to deploy one-to-one video chat capabilities on many of our platforms.”