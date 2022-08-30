Tom Hanks created a trivia game and it's coming to Apple Arcade this Friday

has leaned into one of his passions by creating a trivia game with the help of developer BlueLine Studios. Not only is it Hanks' first game, it'll be the only trivia title on to date. Hanx101 Trivia will feature questions in several categories, including history, math, geography and food. You can try to beat your high score or face off against other players in head-to-head bouts and team matchups when the game arrives this Friday.
This isn't the first time Hanks has worked on an app for Apple devices. In 2014, he debuted Hanx Writer, that became a hit on iPad. His production company also with Apple. Hanks' movies and are Apple TV+ originals.
Several other games are coming to Apple Arcade in September. One of them is , an updated version of the . Apple named it the best Mac game of the year in its 2019 App Store awards and called it a "masterpiece in visualization and atmospheric storytelling." Apple Arcade subscribers can play it at no extra cost starting on September 30th.
Along with those, you'll be able to try arcade racer Horizon Chase 2 (September 9th, coming to PC and consoles next year) and Garden Tails: Match and Grow, a new match-three puzzler from studio PlayDots (September 16th). Farming sim Farmside will join the Apple Arcade lineup on September 23rd, as will a long-in-the-works game, . The latter will hit Steam and Nintendo Switch on the same day.
The next epic platformer in the Shovel Knight saga is finally on the horizon!— Yacht Club Games 🔜 PAX West (@YachtClubGames) August 30, 2022
We are proud to announce that our ambitious co-developed title, Shovel Knight Dig, will be coming to Nintendo Switch, Apple Arcade, & Steam on September 23rd, 2022.
Blog: https://t.co/SRXsWJldKo pic.twitter.com/TkribWqOBN