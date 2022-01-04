TP-Link’s new WiFi 6E router has motorized antennas that follow your devices

Optimizing a router for your space can be a pain, but TP-Link is looking to take some of the sting out of that with a wild new router. The Archer AXE200 Omni is a WiFi 6E model with four mechanical antennas that rotate automatically. The idea is that, to optimize the signal, the router will adjust the antenna placement based on the location and usage of WiFi devices.

The Archer AXE200 Omni can deliver total speeds of over 10 Gbps, according to TP-Link. It has a tri-band setup that includes a 6Ghz band. If it works as promised, the router could improve iffy connections throughout your home or maintain a solid WiFi link as you move around while streaming video on your phone.

TP-Link

Elsewhere, TP-Link has made its first quad-band router, the Archer AXE300. It says the device can provide WiFi speeds of up to 16Gbps. Having more bands could reduce network congestion. You can set up a dedicated band, which should be useful for things like online gaming if your console or PC is too far away from the router to connect it via Ethernet.

In addition, the company’s latest flagship mesh system is the Deco XE200. With the help of WiFi 6E, TP-Link claims it can deliver speeds of up to 11Gbps. A two-pack should cover up to 6,500 square feet and connect more than 200 devices.

All three of these router systems will come with TP-Link HomeShield to provide owners with full control of their network as well as a degree of security. The company announced several other WiFi 6E products at CES, including the Deco Voice X50, which has a built-in smart speaker, and a unit designed to extend a mesh network outdoors. All of these routers should be available in 2022.

