American Airlines will provide inflight Wi-Fi for free starting next year

American Airlines has announced plans to finally offer free Wi-Fi on flights. The company said that its AT&T-sponsored program will start offering free, high-speed Wi-Fi "across more than 2 million American flights per year" in January 2026.

To be able to access free Wi-Fi you'll have to be a member of American's AAdvantage loyalty program, but once you're signed up, all you'll need to do is log in to access the internet. Wi-Fi will be offered on planes with "Viasat and Intelsat high-speed satellite connectivity", according to American, which includes 90 percent of the airline's fleet. "American is also on pace to outfit more than 500 regional aircraft with high-speed Wi-Fi by the end of 2025," the company says.

Nearly every major US-based airline offer some kind of free Wi-Fi program, and they're all able to do so thanks to satellite connectivity. United started using Starlink for Wi-Fi earlier this year, and both Hawaiian Airlines and Delta ran tests with SpaceX's satellite internet service back in 2022. Delta ultimately went with Viasat for its T-Mobile-sponsored Wi-Fi program in 2023, with the same loyalty program requirement as American Airlines.