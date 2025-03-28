Beta test brings Candy Crush Soda Saga and Angry Birds 2 to Android Auto

Those who are enrolled in the Android Auto testing program can now check out new features as part of the 14.1 beta, including support for a few games. As things stand, four Android games are available on compatible vehicle displays — Candy Crush Soda Saga , Angry Birds 2 , Farm Heroes Saga (another match-three game) and Beach Buggy Racing. They could help you pass the time when, say, you're waiting for your EV to charge or to pick up your kids from school.

According to 9to5Google , which tried out the feature, you need to have the games installed on your phone to play them on your car's screen. They'll also only be accessible while the vehicle is parked. The publication noted that, when you get ready to move the car, the game will close right away. Until you park again, you can't tap on a game to reopen it. In addition, 9to5Google was unable to actually play Angry Birds 2 — the app got stuck on an "internet required" screen — though Beach Buggy Racing appeared to run well enough.

Also part of this beta is a fullscreen mode for apps. To back out from that, you may need to swipe down from the top of the display. This gesture reveals an Exit button.