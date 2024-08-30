An Arrival electric van prototype goes up for sale on eBay

You can own a piece of electric vehicle history from one of the saddest stories in the industry to date. The British electric van maker Arrival was once valued in the billions and had a sweet deal to turn UPS’ fleet of iconic brown vans into electric vehicles. Within a couple of years, Arrival’s warehouse became an empty shell and its sleek electric vehicles and remaining parts were sold off to whoever could afford the highest bid. Now, one of the first Arrival prototypes sold at auction after the company’s downfall has found its way to eBay .

The seller says they worked for Arrival before the company went under earlier this year. They write in the description that the Arrival pre-production van is “the only known running and fully operational Arrival Gamma Van available,” and was purchased in June from Arrival’s liquidation auction for an undisclosed sum.

The Arrival Gamma van appears to be in good working order. It has sliding electric doors and a touchscreen interface on the dashboard. The shelving is still intact and the owner suggests it could be used as a “campervan.” The highest bid as of Friday is £5,600 or approximately $7,368.

Arrival aimed to do for delivery vehicles what the Tesla Model S did for automobiles. The company was founded in 2015 and built 25 vans in 2021 for testing. Arrival committed to building a fleet of 10,000 vehicles for UPS to deliver packages across the US and Europe. The company’s coffers dwindled to $205 million by the end of January of 2023. Its focus was shortened to just the US delivery market and plans were scrapped to expand its electric vehicle fleet to buses and cars for rideshare services . The company continued making cutbacks until Arrival finally closed up shop the following year.

Arrival’s attempt to make delivery vehicles more energy efficient was a noble idea and it wasn’t the only company to do so. Amazon tapped electric van maker Rivian to build 100,000 vehicles for its delivery fleet by 2030. Ford has also designed and released a fully electric E-Transit van for consumers and businesses like Walmart.

This article contains affiliate links; if you click such a link and make a purchase, we may earn a commission.