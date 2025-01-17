Charge Cars rescued by private investors, so bring on that electric ‘67 Mustang replica

UK EV startup Charge Cars has been acquired by a group of private investors. The company will continue development of the '67, which is an all-electric replica of the iconic 1967 Ford Mustang .

CEO Paul Abercrombie said in a statement that the acquisition will allow "final development at our new global HQ" in the UK and that the company will be "rapidly delivering this exciting luxury vehicle to consumers." He also noted that more details would be forthcoming.

The '67 is hand-crafted, with a body licensed by Ford. It will include central floor-mounted batteries, for an optimized center of gravity, with quad-motor technology that offers 400kW of peak power and 1,520 Nm of torque. The company promises the "highest standards of safety and vehicle dynamics."

The car will boast an "all-new fully bespoke digital touchscreen interface," which is the first time I've ever read the word "bespoke" in reference to a touchscreen. The infotainment system will offer Apple and Android compatibility.

Charge Cars started this project all the way back in 2016, but has run into a series of hiccups along the way. The company has long-been linked to the EV company Arrival, sharing a founder in Denis Sverdlov and certain technologies. Arrival had a promising start , inking a deal with UPS to supply delivery trucks throughout the US and Europe.