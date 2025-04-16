Here are the coolest cars at New York International Auto Show 2025

This year marks the 125th anniversary of the New York International Auto Show (NYIAS), and despite concerns over tariffs, there are still a lot of manufacturers here showing off new models including a handful of US and global debuts. So without further ado, here are some of the most intriguing cars on display at the 2025 NYIAS. If you are in the area and want to see some of these for yourself, the event is open to the public from April 18 to April 27 and held at the Javits Center. Tickets cost $22 per adult and $8 for children aged 3 to 12.

The 2026 Subaru Trailseeker

First up on the docket is Subaru, which is here today with an early look at its second-ever EV: the Trailseeker. Now I admit that the followup to the Solterra might not be the most exciting announcement, as this model will once again be based the e-TNGA platform, which is shared with Toyota's bZ4x. That said, while the Trailseeker doesn't have the most impressive range (around 260 miles), its updated styling, larger body and improved off-roading capabilities feel more suited to an outdoor lifestyle.

Sam Rutherford for Engadget

Sam Rutherford for Engadget

Sam Rutherford for Engadget

The 2026 Kia EV4

Kia has been on a roll when it comes to EVs thanks to existing cars like the EV6 and EV9. At the 2025 NYIAS, the company is looking to keep that momentum rolling with the US debut of the EV4, which incorporates many of the headline features from its previous battery-powered offerings, but with an even more affordable expected starting price of between $35,000 and $40,000. It also features Kia's improved i-PEDAL 3.0 regenerative braking tech which now works even in reverse.

Sam Rutherford for Engadget

Sam Rutherford for Engadget

Sam Rutherford for Engadget

Kia EV9 Nightfall edition

Speaking of the EV9, while there aren't a ton of updates for 2025, Kia did roll out a new Nightfall edition for its flagship electric SUV. It features blacked-out accents throughout the vehicle including dark wheels, trim and badging. That color scheme even continues inside the vehicle with exclusive all-black upholstery. And when you consider that this remains one of the most affordable three-row electric cars, I think this is a pretty nice way to freshen up the look of the EV9.

Sam Rutherford for Engadget

Sam Rutherford for Engadget

Sam Rutherford for Engadget

Genesis X Gran Equator concept

Billed as a luxury overlander, the Genesis X Gran Equator concept is easily one of the most striking cars at the 2025 New York Auto Show. It features an extremely long hood and LED light strips that wrap all the way around to the side of the vehicle along with matching tail lights in back. Inside, while it has fancy diamond-stitched upholstery, there are also dedicated holders for resuable waterbottles, which hint at its role as a potential camping vehicle. And while Genesis has not said what kind of powertrain it will have if the X Gran Equator reaches official production, the lack of a distinct grille up front means there's hope it will be an EV.

Sam Rutherford for Engadget

Sam Rutherford for Engadget

Sam Rutherford for Engadget

Lucid Gravity

While the Gravity was officially announced late last year, it's largely only been available for purchase by friends and family of the company up until now, which has made it a relatively rare site both at trade shows and on the road. But the at NYIAS, it was on display in all of its three-row electric glory. Not only is the Gravity the fastest charging EV outside of China capable of sucking down up to 400 kW, it also boasts a top range of up to 450 miles. Plus, thanks its ability to add 200 miles of range in less than 11 minutes, it pretty much upends the belief that EVs aren't good for longer road trips. And while it's a niche feature, Lucid even created a special cushion that goes in its frunk that instantly converts it into a cozy little love seat. It's the kind of thing that makes me wish drive-in movie theaters weren't so hard to find nowadays.

Sam Rutherford for Engadget

Sam Rutherford for Engadget

Sam Rutherford for Engadget

Hyundai Ioniq 5 N TA spec

The TA in the Hyundai Ioniq 5 N TA spec's name stands for time attack. And last year, it did just that when it set the record at Pike's Peak for the electric modified SUV/crossover class with a time of 9 minutes and 32 seconds. But what might be the most impressive thing about the car is that despite some obvious changes to its body (just look at the size of that rear wing), Hyundai says the TA was also built to showcase the strength of the regualar Ioniq 5 N's power electric system. So instead of swapping in some one-off motors, this car has the same basic setup as the standard model (601 hp) with a small boost in output of just 37 horsepower.

Sam Rutherford for Engadget

Sam Rutherford for Engadget

Sam Rutherford for Engadget

Maserati GT2 Stradale

Even though we here at Engadget prefer EVs, we'd be remiss not to mention at least one gas-powered car at the New York Auto Show. Announced back in February, the Maserati GT2 Stradale is basically a road-legal version of the GT2 race car, which itself is based on the truly outrageous MC20 supercar. And as you'd expect, it has some pretty impressive specs with a blistering 0-60 time of 2.8 seconds despite it only having rear-wheel drive. It also features a carbon monocoque design just like its track-focused sibling and if you want, you can order one with semi-slick racing tires. So if you've ever had dreams of driving a race car on the street, this might be your ride. That said, Maserati hasn't announced official pricing for the GT2 Stradale. But as the saying goes, if you have to ask, you probably can't afford it.

Sam Rutherford for Engadget

Sam Rutherford for Engadget

1924 Chrysler 6 prototype

Finally, capping off this list is the Chrysler 6 prototype which made its debut way back at the 1924 New York Auto Show. Granted, this thing is ancient, but at the time it was state-of-the-art boasting the industry's first four-wheel hydraulic brakes along with a six-cylinder engine that produced a whopping 68 horsepower. When it eventually hit the market later that year, the Chrysler 6 cost $1,565. After factoring for inflation, that translates to a sticker price around $29,000, which actually doesn't seem too bad.

Sam Rutherford for Engadget

Sam Rutherford for Engadget

Sam Rutherford for Engadget

Update, April 17 2025, 1:11PM ET: This story has been updated to add information to the intro on public admission days and ticket prices.