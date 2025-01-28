Lucid's Gravity SUV gets native Tesla Supercharger access on January 31

Lucid's newly launched Gravity SUV will be able to access Tesla's Supercharger network across the US and Canada starting on January 31. And since the electric vehicle comes with a built-in port that supports the North American Charging Standard (NACS), it doesn't need an adapter to be able to plug into Tesla's Superchargers. The automaker says Gravity became the first non-Tesla model to be sold with a NACS charging port when its first production models were delivered to an initial batch of customers in December 2024. At the moment, only the more expensive $94,900 Grand Touring model is available for purchase, but the company plans to release the $79,900 Touring model sometime in late 2025.

Emad Dlala, VP of Powertrain at Lucid, said the automaker developed a "new, unique technology" to ensure the Gravity's full compatibility with chargers rated at 500V and 1,000V. To be exact, the Lucid Gravity has a 926V charging architecture, so charging times will differ based on the charging station it's plugged into. Dlala said that the technology the company developed allows the Gravity to "charge seamlessly at up to 400 kW on 1000V charging equipment and at sustained speeds of up to 225 kW on 500V architecture fast chargers, including Tesla V3 Superchargers."

Lucid pledged to support the North American Charging Standard back in 2023 and vowed to give its customers access to an adapter for its vehicles. The company said that the Lucid Air, its electric sedan that doesn't currently come with built-in NACS ports, will also gain access to Tesla's Supercharger network sometime this second quarter.