Nissan Ariya drivers will soon be able to use Tesla Superchargers

Drivers can use the MyNissan app to find and pay for available chargers.

Nissan is the latest carmaker to join Tesla’s network of charging stations. The company announced that Nissan Ariya drivers can use the MyNissan app to find charging stations with plans to make the North American Charging Standard (NACS) adapter available to Ariya drivers.

The move to Tesla’s grid of Superchargers will expand Nissan’s charging network to 90,000 stations across the US. Nissan’s energy network also includes the Shell Recharge, ChargePoint and EVgo networks with plans to expand other networks as well. Nissan will begin offering EVs with NACS ports in the US and Canada sometime next year.

Nissan Leaf drivers won’t be able to use the new charging stations. Instead, they can still find NissanConnect EV and Services through the app.