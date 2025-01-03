Sony CES 2025 keynote: Watch Sony unveil its latest gadgets live here

Sony

The Sony CES 2025 keynote will begin soon and you can watch it, and follow our coverage live, right here. The Afeela electric vehicle dominated Sony's 2023 and 2024 CES press conferences and it appears that trend will continue this year, with an appearance at the Sony event (and a followup press conference) already confirmed. This represents a change for Sony, a CES mainstay company, as it's better known for its decades in the consumer electronics space with its Walkman portables and Trinitron TVs of old along with next-gen PlayStation consoles and Alpha cameras.

What to expect at Sony's CES 2025 press conference

The Afeela is the first product from Sony Honda Mobility, a joint venture between the Japanese electronics and transportation giants. After a surprise rollout at CES 2023, the Sony CES presser teed up additional details on the EV's LiDAR-heavy sensor array and AI-enhanced cabin tech (the latter coming with an assist from Microsoft) at CES 2024. If the car's previously announced scheduling waypoints — preorders in 2025 ahead of 2026 availability — remain intact, we're hoping to hear which of the Afeela's concept car niceties will actually make the cut once it enters the streets of the real world.

Of course, it won't be all Afeela all the time in Vegas. Expect Sony to spend time talking up its imaging, gaming or maybe even its movie studio division. And with any luck, we'll get more info on the company's XR headset, which was shown off at the 2024 show, only to never be seen again. CES 2025 would be the perfect place to show off a meaty update of a possible competitor to the Apple Vision Pro.

Watch the Sony CES 2025 livestream

You can watch the Sony CES press conference as it happens below. The feed will start Monday, January 6 at 8:00PM ET.

The separate Afeela press conference will take place on Tuesday, January 7 at 4:30PM PT, and will be streamed on YouTube as well.

For a recap of the Sony event, check out our main CES 2025 liveblog.