Sony Honda Mobility officially unveils its Afeela EV concept at CES 2023

In March of 2022, Honda and Sony shocked the world by announcing that not only were the venerable electronics and automotive manufacturers were teaming up, they were doing so to build a battery electric SUV. By June, the project had been spun of into its own company and less than a year after being announced, Sony Honda Mobility took to the CES 2023 stage to officially unveil its first prototype. The Vision-S 02 is now the Afeela.

Sony executives shared only a few details about the upcoming vehicle — it has 14 exterior cameras! — and did note that online pre-orders will begin in mid-2025 ahead of deliveries scheduled for spring of 2026. We'll have a hands-on from the show floor on Thursday, stay tuned!