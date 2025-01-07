Sony opens Afeela 1 EV reservations at CES 2025

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Sony has been discussing its EV ambitions for five years, but now the company is ready to sell you a car. Through Sony Honda Mobility, you can reserve a vehicle now with a $200 fee. The car that was once the Vision-S and Vision-S 02 will actually be a thing you can buy. Now known as Afeela 1, the EV has a host of convenience updates, including an in-vehicle assistant and updated interior design.

There are two models, the Afeela 1 Origin and the Afeela 1 Signature, priced at $89,900 and $109,900 respectively. Initially, reservations will only be available for customers in California, but the first vehicles won't be delivered until mid-2026. Those will be the pricier Signature version, with the Origin trim following in 2027. Both versions will come with a three-year subscription to the requisite services, which include Level 2+ ADAS known as Afeela Intelligent Drive, immersive entertainment, the Afeela Personal Agent and more. Other features include a selection of media apps, 3D maps, spatial sound and 5G connectivity.

We're getting a closer look at the near-final Afeela 1 tomorrow, so you can expect detailed impressions of the revised vehicle and its features later this week.