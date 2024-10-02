Tesla has stopped selling its cheapest car

Tesla's least expensive car is off the market: the Model 3 Standard Range Rear-Wheel Drive is no longer available in the online configurator. Electrek first reported on the absence of that Model 3 build. It was the cheapest option from the electric vehicle brand with a price tag of $39,000. Now the Model 3 Long-Range Rear-Wheel Drive takes that title with a retail price of $42,500. Tesla unveiled a refresh to its Model 3 line in the US in January.

The company also posted numbers for the third quarter today, with 462,890 vehicles delivered between July and September. Sales were aided by price cuts and other incentives during the quarter, enough to reach a 6.4 percent increase from the previous year's deliveries. However, the figure fell short of analysts' predictions for more than 469,000 deliveries during the period. This quarterly result could also hamper CEO Elon Musk's projections for the company to surpass the 1.8 million vehicles it handed over in all of 2023.