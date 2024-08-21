Tesla issues an in-person recall for its Model X SUV

Tesla has recalled over two million vehicles in 2024 alone, so close to 10,000 more cars shouldn't be very noteworthy at this point. But Tesla's latest recall is a bit fussier in that technicians must review each car in person rather than just issuing an over-the-air update. Tesla's latest recall will see 9,136 Model X SUVs tended to manually due to concerns of a trim on the roof separating which could increase the risk of a crash, Reuters reports.

The National Highway Traffic Safety Administration stated, "The front and center roof cosmetic trim pieces may be adhered to the vehicle without primer. As a result, one or both pieces of trim may separate from the vehicle." Tesla will test the attachment of each vehicle's roof trim and join the pieces back together if necessary.

This year has seen previous recalls on Model X vehicles, along with the Model Y, Model 3, Model S and its Cybertruck. The issues responsible have ranged from the backup camera not working in reverse to a potential for the hood to detach.