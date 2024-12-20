Tesla is recalling almost 700,000 vehicles over a tire pressure monitor issue
The recall will be fixed by a free software update, and affects certain Cybertruck, Model 3 and Model Y cars.
Another day, another Tesla recall. This time, the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (NHTSA) of almost 700,000 Tesla vehicles warning them of a problem with a warning light for the tire pressure monitoring system as reported by the .
The recall affects the 2024 Cybertruck, 2017-2025 Model 3 and 2020-2025 Model Y Vehicles. The NHTSA says the warning light for the tire pressure monitoring system may not stay illuminated between drives.
Tesla says it will send out an over-the-road (OTR) update to vehicles affected by the warning light issue. Owner notification letters are expected to be mailed on Feb. 15, 2025.
The past year has seen more than a few Tesla recalls and OTRs. The NHTSA recorded in the last year for the Cybertruck to address problems involving the , and loose trunk beds. Tesla issued an over-the-air update in June for including select 2021-2024 Model 3, S and X vehicles and 2020-2024 Model Y vehicles to fix hoods that could come loose during drives if closed improperly.