Tesla Model 3, Model Y and Cybertruck owners finally get SiriusXM access

Tesla is finally adding SiriusXM integration to its best-selling models. The long-requested feature is coming to the Model 3, Model Y and Cybertruck (the three most popular EVs in the US) as part of the 2024 Tesla Holiday Update.

SiriusXM was already available in the Model S and Model X. However, older versions of those vehicles require a $500 "Radio Upgrade" hardware installation (including a compatible tuner and antennae) when owners have them retrofitted to the newer infotainment system.

Model 3, Model Y and Cybertruck owners can try SiriusXM for a month without entering credit card info. If you subscribe before March 31, 2025, you'll receive an introductory offer of $10 monthly for your first two years.

After receiving the Tesla Holiday Update, owners will see SiriusXM in the media sources menu. You'll need Tesla Premium Connectivity ($10 monthly or $100 annually) or an active Wi-Fi connection for access.