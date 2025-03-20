Tesla recalls more than 46,000 Cybertrucks over a faulty exterior panel

Tesla is recalling more than 46,000 Cybertrucks due to a potential safety issue. According to a filing with the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (NHTSA), the armored vehicle's cant rail (a cosmetic exterior trim panel) could detach from the truck, potentially leading to injury or a collision.

The recall covers all 46,096 Cybertrucks manufactured between November 13, 2023, and February 27, 2025. Given that the vehicle launched in late 2023, that should be, well, just about all of them. The NHTSA filing states that owners of the vehicles can visit a Tesla service department for a free cant rail replacement.

The recall is the latest in a recent downward slide for Tesla. Last month, its US sales reportedly fell two percent year over year even as the country's EV market grew by 16 percent. The automaker's picture is even gloomier in other regions: Its China sales plummeted by 49 percent (compared to 85 percent EV growth in the country) and sales dropped by 76 percent in Germany (vs. 31 percent EV growth there).

That has resulted in Tesla's stock falling by over 40 percent since January. Elon Musk's DOGE shenanigans are leading to snowballing consequences not only for the US government but also for his EV company.