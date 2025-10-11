The beloved Chevrolet Bolt is back but only for a 'limited run'

One of the most affordable EVs in America, the Chevrolet Bolt, has made its long-awaited comeback. After discontinuing the Bolt in 2023, the American automaker has refreshed the popular EV with a 2027 model that has some key upgrades. Chevy said the new Bolt will be available at dealerships in the first quarter of 2026, starting with a comfort trim that goes for at least $29,990. The updated Bolt will get even cheaper in the coming months when Chevy releases an LT base model that starts at $28,995.

That price tag offers an upgraded EV with an estimated range of 255 miles and peak charging speeds of up to 150kW. According to Chevy, the new Bolt can charge 2.5x faster than the previous model, which often saw complaints about charging speed. Now with a new LFP battery, the 2027 Bolt can charge from 10 to 80 percent in 26 minutes and has access to both DC fast charging and Tesla's Supercharger network thanks to a native NACS port. Along with an 11-inch driver display, the Chevy Bolt is built with an 11.3-inch infotainment display that can handle navigation, music, and entertainment with Google built-in. Notably, the refreshed Bolt doesn't have Apple CarPlay compatibility, even though previous models did.

Chevrolet

While Chevy revived the Bolt, it returns as a "limited run model." The carmaker said in a statement that it "moved quickly to retain the nameplate in our portfolio for a little longer, after hearing feedback from ending production," and added that the "Bolt will be available for a limited time...as one of our highest volume EVs at Chevrolet."