The Kia EV4 makes its US debut at the 2025 New York Auto Show

Kia's first all-electric sedan, the 2026 EV4, is making its official debut in the US at the New York International Auto Show, which runs from April 18 to April 27. The automaker first announced the vehicle in Spain back in February, with the promise that it will release the model in the USA, as well. It's built on top of the company's 400V Electric Global Modular Platform, which serves as the basis for all of Kia's electric vehicles. In the US, the EV4 will come with a built-in North American Charging Standard (NACS) port for compatibility with Tesla charging stations. Those in the New York area can check out the vehicle for themselves, as the show is open to the public starting today (April 18).

The Kia EV4 has two battery options: A standard 58.3 kWh battery for the Light model and a long-range 81.4 kWh battery for the Wind and GT-Line models. Kia says its Light and Wind models have an estimated range of 235 miles and 330 miles, respectively. However, they're manufacturer estimates and not official EPA numbers yet.

You can charge the car from 10 to 80 percent within just 28 minutes for the Light battery and 31 minutes for the long-range battery. No matter what model you choose, the vehicle comes with a front-mounted 150 kW motor and Kia's Advanced Driver Assistance features. Unfortunately, the automaker didn't reveal how much it would cost you to get one, possibly because it has yet to attach an official price tag to the EV4 due to the tariffs the US government is imposing on cars and car parts made outside the country.

In addition to the EV4, Kia is also showcasing the EV9 Nightfall Edition at the Auto Show. The Nightfall edition of the company's three-row electric SUV is covered in a Gloss Black finish, including its 20-inch wheels, and has a dark Kia emblem. Even its interior is in black. The Nightfall EV9 will be manufactured at Kia's West Point, Georgia assembly plant and is expected to be available in the US in the second quarter of 2025.

Update, April 18 2025, 11:45PM ET: This story has been updated to add information to the intro on the New York Auto Show's dates and location.