Watch the Samsung CES 2025 keynote live here: AI updates and more

Samsung

Samsung's CES 2025 theme is "AI for all."

The Samsung CES 2025 press conference is starting soon, but the Korean electronics giant has already announced quite a few new products. Among the big items already announced: New Frame TVs, new monitors and even a new surround sound format. Just don't expect any Galaxy phone news: Samsung will soon detail the next Unpacked event, where it will give us all those details in due time.

Watch the Samsung CES 2025 livestream

You can watch the Samsung CES press conference as it happens here. The feed will start Monday, January 6 at 5:00PM ET.

We'll be highlighting the key events from the Samsung presentation as they happen.

For a recap of the Samsung event, check out our main CES 2025 liveblog.

What to expect at the Samsung CES 2025 press conference

The CES 2025 theme for Samsung is "AI for All: Everyday, Everywhere." (If that sounds familiar, that's because it's nearly identical to the CES 2024 theme.) The company has been posting a litany of early CES announcements in its online newsroom, touting AI-enhanced refrigerators and appliances with built-in screens. Whether it's got better AI smarts or not, though, we're hoping to see more of the Ballie robot, a two-time CES veteran — ideally with a real-world release date this time.

Otherwise, expect Samsung to deliver more details on its early sneak peeks. Samsung has preannounced new TVs, new soundbars, a 27-inch QD-OLED gaming monitor and the company is teaming up with Google (!) to deliver Eclipsa, a new 3D audio technology that is apparently aiming to be an alternative to Dolby Atmos and DTS.