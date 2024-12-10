GM ends support for Cruise robotaxis
The subsidiary will be integrated into a unit focused on personal autonomous vehicles.
GM is giving up on its Cruise robotaxi subsidiary. The company today that it will fold Cruise into its own in-house technical team. Under the new strategy, this single unit will focus for now on developing advanced driver assistance programs, and in the future on fully autonomous personal vehicles.
GM Cruise in 2016. However, the robotaxi brand faced intense scrutiny last year after a pedestrian in San Francisco was by one of its driverless cars. The ensuing investigations saw Cruise stop all operations for and for its , and several of the company's leaders or were in the aftermath. In recent months, Cruise had resumed some , but the hit to public trust and safety after the pedestrian incident seem to have created an insurmountable hurdle for GM.