How to watch Kia's New York International Auto Show presentation on April 16

Kia has teased that it will have a trio of announcements at the 2025 New York International Auto Show. The car company's presentation is scheduled for 10AM ET on April 16. That's today! This morning, in fact. The reveal was hosted live on YouTube, and it's also embedded below. If you missed it as it was happening, you can still watch the video below, just to revel in the announcement, perhaps.

If you don't have time to watch the 21-minute-long event, check out our article on Kia's US debut of its first all-electric sedan. The presentation featured three vehicles, including two that are fully electric. Kia unveiled its EV4 hatchback sedan in February, but didn't share info about North American manufacturing at that time.

While the stage presentation will get livestreamed, we don't yet have tech to remotely test the Kia EV9 and EV6 models that will be at the live show. Maybe one day...

Update, April 16 2025, 2:00PM ET: This story has been updated to clarify that Kia's NY Auto Show 2025 event has taken place and to share some details on what was announced.