Segway is finally launching e-bikes at CES 2025

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Segway, known of course for the Segway, is now offering another motorized form of transportation. The company has announced its first two e-bikes at CES 2025. Pre-orders for the Xyber and Xafari are now available through Segway and select dealers.

The Xyber seems to be all about speed and distance. Twisting the throttle in Race Mode makes the bike go from zero to 20 miles per hour in just 2.7 seconds thanks to its direct-drive motor. It can go up to 112 miles on a dual battery or 56 miles on a single battery. Plus, it has 20-inch by three-inch tires and 110mm front and 100mm rear suspension.

Meanwhile, the Xafari is more for the everyday user. It goes from zero to 20 miles per hour in 5.2 seconds and can travel up to 88 miles between charges. It weighs 85 pounds, takes six hours to charge and has 26-inch by three-inch tires. Plus, it has a front suspension of 80mm and a rear suspension of 70mm.

Segway's Xyber and Xafari e-bikes also share quite a few features, including the company's Intelligent Ride System. This includes tools like AirLock, which automatically engages locks when the owner's device is away from the bike. It also triggers an alarm (and push alert) if someone tries to activate the bike. There's adaptive pedal assist, which adjusts the power output based on slope, terrain and rider effort. A waterproof, high-resolution 2.4-inch smart TFT display that automatically adjusts its brightness and can show navigation, ride metrics, reject calls and control music. Plus, health and fitness data can sync in real-time to Apple and Android health apps or the Segway Mobility app.

Alongside its new e-bikes, Segway also announced its next generation of electric kick-scooters and robot mowers. There's the high performance scooters, which includes the GT3 Pro and GT3 SuperScooters, along with Max G3 — which Segway claims offers the smoothest ride. Then there's the updated commuter scooters, the F3, F3 Pro, E3 and E3 Pro. Segway will launch each scooter between March and June of this year.

Then there's the Segway Navimow X3 Series, which can mow lawns up to two and a half acres big. It offers an upgraded 300 degree camera and, notably, an edge trimmer expansion. The new Segway Navimow series follows last year's Navimow i105 robot mower. We were a fan of it, as it got rid of about 90 percent of the work we'd normally have to do. However, we found it struggled to trim the lawn's edges.