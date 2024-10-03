Uber teams with Avride to offer self-driving vehicles for rides and food deliveries

Uber has entered a new deal to offer customers in select cities an option for self-driving vehicles. The partnership is with Avride, which used to be the self-driving unit for Russian conglomerate Yandex .

The multi-year deal will begin by introducing Avride's self-driving robots as a delivery option for Uber Eats orders in Austin, Texas. Later this year, the robots are expected to become available for delivery orders in Dallas and Jersey City, New Jersey. Autonomous driving is slated to begin service for Uber ride requests in Dallas in 2025. It will only be an option for "qualifying orders" on either Uber or Uber Eats, but the company didn't specify what those qualifications are.

Before spinning out as a new business concern, Yandex landed a similar deal in 2021 for its self-driving robots to make Grubhub deliveries to college campuses in the US. That year its autonomous vehicles reached a milestone of 6 million miles logged under "challenging conditions," mostly traveled in and around Moscow.

Uber had its own department exploring self-driving vehicles. However, it sold the unit to Aurora, another autonomous vehicle company, in December 2020.